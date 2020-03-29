Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R. and more join for the WHO live concert

%MINIFYHTML571c065e04b2da146f694529fcbcbad111% %MINIFYHTML571c065e04b2da146f694529fcbcbad112%

The singer of & # 39; Where You At & # 39; offers several songs, including the interpretation of & # 39; Hallelujah & # 39; and & # 39; A Change Is Gonna Come & # 39; by Sam Cooke, while the singer of & # 39; Best Part & # 39; interprets & # 39; Daughters & # 39; by John Mayer and other songs requested by fans.

Jennifer Hudson United HIS. to keep fans entertained online during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday (March 25).

Hudson was a last-minute addition to the World Health Organization's live concert, which was listed as H.E.R. Showcase of Instagram Live from your home.

Oscar winner "Cats"Star started the virtual girls concert with a performance by" Hallelujah "and Sam Cooke"A change is coming" before H.E.R. offered soft vibes performing Daniel Caesar"Best Part" and his interpretation of John Mayer& # 39; Daughters & # 39; – a tune requested by a fan.

Speaking to the camera, he said, "I think we people are the real virus. I'm happy to have this, so we're not all at home feeling lonely."

The Hudson and H.E.R. Actions were organized to raise awareness and funds for the Global Citizens campaign and the WHO Solidarity Response Fund.

Joe Jonas He was also among the highlights of the live concert on Wednesday when he visited Instagram to host a surprise '80s party from his home.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus he continued his Bright Minded Instagram live show chatting with Hilary Duff, Baby RexhaY Dua Lipa through FaceTime.

Miley will return Thursday to speak to Ryan Tedder Y Mark Ronson at 2.30 p.m. EST (https://www.instagram.com/mileycyrus), while other highlights of the day include a Diplo Country-based DJ set to YouTube and Instagram at 10 p.m. EST (https://www.instagram.com/diplo), and Vanessa CarltonDaily set of two songs in progress from 6 p.m. EST (https://www.instagram.com/vanessacarltonactual).