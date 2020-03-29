Jeffree Star talks about Nathan Schwandt breakup

Jeffree Star wants the world to know the truth about her breakup with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt. ME! Online claims that he and his ex parted ways in January of this year, and the news came as a sad surprise to many of his fans and followers.

It came as a shock to some people because it wasn't long ago when Star gave her boyfriend of the time luxury items, including a lime green Aston Martin. In recent news, Jeffree fans noted the fact that YouTuber changed the title and description.

When the fans got angry, he left it as it was. Star admitted in a new YouTube video that she "changed the title,quot; and description, but ended up leaving it as it was before. Star added that he always had the car and "paid for it."

Jeffree added that for years, even as a young child, he wanted to get his own Aston Martin.

He remembers watching James Bond movies as a child and wanting to get an Aston Martin so badly. For that reason, he bought an Aston Martin and decided to "make something up,quot; as a surprise.

In any case, Star has been dealing with an exhausting breakup with Nathan on an emotional level. He described himself as "devastated,quot;. He went on to say that he is afraid that people will take the things he says out of context and misinterpret the message.

Also, speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, Star admitted that he felt "a little depressed,quot; in the past few weeks and that he has been struggling emotionally. As most people know, the world is temporarily closed at the moment when the coronavirus tears apart nations around the world, with a few exceptions.

Last month, Jeffree was in the media once again related to their broken relationship. Star admitted that he had been dating "the whole time,quot; and even took a photo with the rapper, G-Eazy. Not long before that, he appeared in a video with Ninja.



