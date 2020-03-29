Jeffree Star talks about her life after the breakup and regrets the surprise of a fake car

Jeffree star wants to clear the air on a new controversy surrounding his recent separation from Nathan Schwandt.
YouTuber and his makeup guru, 34, confirmed in January that the two had separated. Last summer, Star posted a video showing him surprising Schwandt with a new lime-colored Aston Martin. In recent days, fans noticed that he had changed the clip's title and description to hint that the surprise was bogus. After the reaction, they were changed again.
"I changed the title, wrote a little description, and then ended up changing it again," Star confirmed in a new YouTube video posted on Saturday, showing him sitting in the car, which had painted fuchsia. "And I'm sure you are not surprised, but this car was always my car. I paid for it. I was in my name for months and then we shot that video. I always dreamed of having an Aston Martin. I used to watch 007 movies when I was Boy. It was like James Bond, oh my god, in the silver Aston, so I always wanted one. "
"I got one and we had a moment where we thought, 'Oh my gosh, let's create a video and say how to fish out of the water and do something'. I'm sorry to say that because I don't want anyone to have doubts, like , & # 39; Oh my gosh, did Jeffree pretend like X, Y and Z? & # 39; And it's like everyone knows that my relationship was very real, and I think I acted because I'm going through that. There are a lot of things really dark and ugly things that happen behind the scenes since the breakup. devastated, honestly. "
Star added: "I don't want to say that because I'm afraid of being demoted online, I'm afraid that people will misinterpret what I'm saying and go somewhere else with him. So I've been going through it. I really have, and I haven't. I have told no one, I have not invented or said a word, but it has been hard. "
Star said he was "a little depressed,quot; and "going through an emotional roller coaster,quot; amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted him and many business owners to shut down their operations.
"It has been really overwhelming," he said. "So I can't believe I'm dealing with things like this … sometimes it's really scary."
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML0e95e2790af7dd453d89f2847afba64a17%