Jeffree Star talks about her life after the breakup and regrets the surprise of a fake car

Jeffree star wants to clear the air on a new controversy surrounding his recent separation from Nathan Schwandt.

YouTuber and his makeup guru, 34, confirmed in January that the two had separated. Last summer, Star posted a video showing him surprising Schwandt with a new lime-colored Aston Martin. In recent days, fans noticed that he had changed the clip's title and description to hint that the surprise was bogus. After the reaction, they were changed again.

"I changed the title, wrote a little description, and then ended up changing it again," Star confirmed in a new YouTube video posted on Saturday, showing him sitting in the car, which had painted fuchsia. "And I'm sure you are not surprised, but this car was always my car. I paid for it. I was in my name for months and then we shot that video. I always dreamed of having an Aston Martin. I used to watch 007 movies when I was Boy. It was like James Bond, oh my god, in the silver Aston, so I always wanted one. "