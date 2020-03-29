Jan Howard remembered for Grand Ole Opry after his death at 91

The veteran singer, who topped the charts with her 1967 hit with Bill Anderson, & # 39; For Loving You & # 39 ;, died in Gallatin, Tennessee on Saturday, March 28.

Up News Info –

Singer Jan Howard He has died at 91 years old.

The 49-year-old member of the Grand Ole Opry died on Saturday (March 28) in Gallatin, Tennessee, according to a statement from Opry officials.

%MINIFYHTML879e2ce0e79285f17d61fd1050f227dd11% %MINIFYHTML879e2ce0e79285f17d61fd1050f227dd12%

"Jan Howard was a force of nature in country music, on the Opry and in life," said Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers. "We were all so lucky so many nights listening to her voice on stage and catching up on her backstage. We are all better off having her in our lives."

The singer topped the charts in the United States with her 1967 hit with Bill Anderson, "For Loving You", and in the top 20 with hits including "The One You Slip Around With" and "Evil on Your Mind".

She was included in the Opry on March 27, 1971, and served as one of Opry's top artists and ambassadors for the rest of her life.

Jan was married four times and had three children: children Jimmy, Carter (known as Corky) and David. Carter survives him, after Jimmy died while serving in the military in Vietnam and David committed suicide.