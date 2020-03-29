James Charles and Trinity & # 39; & # 39; The Tuck & # 39; & # 39; Taylor got into a heated fight

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Star winner Trinidad "The Tuck,quot; Taylor wants James Charles to … walk away.

On Saturday, a dispute between the two ignited on Twitter and it was a takedown that no one expected.

It all started with a tweet that Charles posted that afternoon, which many (including the famous drag queen) found offensive and insensitive in light of the continuum. Coronavirus pandemic.

"tested positive for a fat ass," the 20-year-old beauty guru wrote with a sad / crying emoji accompanying it.

It didn't take long for Trinity to call James with a sarcastic and cheeky reply. "Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller,quot; Endurance race alum answered.

Then there was the sway between the duo.

"Damn, she must have mistaken the lumpy silicone on your face for Braille instead of reading my actual test results," James replied. "My mistake … speaking of mistakes, how's your crown?"