James Charles and Trinity & # 39; & # 39; The Tuck & # 39; & # 39; Taylor got into a heated fight

RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race All Star winner Trinidad "The Tuck,quot; Taylor wants James Charles to … walk away.
On Saturday, a dispute between the two ignited on Twitter and it was a takedown that no one expected.
It all started with a tweet that Charles posted that afternoon, which many (including the famous drag queen) found offensive and insensitive in light of the continuum. Coronavirus pandemic.
"tested positive for a fat ass," the 20-year-old beauty guru wrote with a sad / crying emoji accompanying it.
It didn't take long for Trinity to call James with a sarcastic and cheeky reply. "Fat ass? Girl who diagnosed you? Hellen Keller,quot; Endurance race alum answered.
Then there was the sway between the duo.
"Damn, she must have mistaken the lumpy silicone on your face for Braille instead of reading my actual test results," James replied. "My mistake … speaking of mistakes, how's your crown?"
Trinity commented: "Impressive girl who is cute. Keep reading doll. It was not me who tried to break the lines of people in the drag meeting to meet you and ask you if you can send me a free product (my panties) for a like and A post. But girl, you! That ass sure looks … "
"Free? Where? You were one of my favorite queens and I was ready for a fun read, but this was weak," James replied, along with a screenshot of the DMs he sent to the RuPual & # 39; s Drag Race All star winner.
Trinity replied that she remembered James "asking in person,quot; at one of the DragCon conventions.
"No, I needed it for Coachella and I haven't been to Dragcon in over a year. If you are going to read me, at least come right," said the 20-year-old. "I'm not sure why you're taking this so seriously, I really really enjoy your work and thought the opening tweet was playful! I wish you the best red heart."
The round trip seemed to end there.
As the beauty community knows, this is not the first time that James has been involved in any drama.
Last year, he found himself in one of the biggest fights with former YouTube best friend and colleague, Tati Westbrook. The public drama between the two fell in May and was the only thing that could be talked about throughout the year.
However, James opened up about the cost that everything had on his mental health.
"I'm not mentally in a place where I want to be," he said. Paper magazine during a candid interview in November. "What's even more difficult to swallow is that it's been six months since the whole drama happened. I thought by then it would be completely fine, it would go back to normal, so to speak, and that's not the case."
He said that despite the fight between him and Tati, he still wanted to prove that he was a good role model.
"The privilege is real," he told the publication at the time. "I am truly grateful to have a platform and a job where I can support myself, my friends, my family, and my team that works for me."
He added: "I want to make sure that my fans are admiring someone who is making good decisions and learning from their mistakes."
