Jadon Sancho: Dortmund will not get in the way of the possible summer departure | Football news

Man United and Chelsea linked with Sancho, but SSN you have been told there are no favorites to sign





Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says the club will not stand in the way of Jadon Sancho if he wants to leave in the summer.

Sky Sports News He has been told that when the German soccer season resumes, and ends, and when the transfer window reopens, Sancho will leave Dortmund, but there are no favorites when it comes to Sancho's next destination.

The England striker's appeal means that only a certain number of clubs could reach an agreement to attract the 20-year-old. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea are the stakeholders in the Premier League. Spanish clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested, as are Bayern Munich and Juventus.

If one of them arrives with an acceptable offer, Watzke admitted that Dortmund will not hold Sancho against his will.

Hans-Joachim Watzke insists that Dortmund can expect an adequate rate for Sancho

"You should always respect what the player wants," said Watzke Bild "We already said before the crown that we prefer Jadon to stay with us.

"I can clearly say that even very wealthy clubs, despite the current existential crisis, should not think that they can get a bargain from us. We don't have to sell to anyone below their value."

Sky Sports News He understands that the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped communication, but there is no progress at his next club.

Sancho, who only signed a new deal in Dortmund last summer, prefers to join a club in the Champions League, but, for now, his focus is on Dortmund, and helping the club fight for the title once it resumes. the season.

As part of Sancho's £ 8m sale to Dortmund, Manchester City have a first rejection clause at the England international and can match any accepted offer.