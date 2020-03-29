I've been to the point where I felt like I was going to die

%MINIFYHTMLbbbcb5f3b9df170bae09ce63d8114afa11% %MINIFYHTMLbbbcb5f3b9df170bae09ce63d8114afa12%

During a live conversation with bandmate Willie D, the Geto Boys member reveals that he was admitted to the hospital twice before testing positive for COVID-19.

Rapper Scarface He has become the last musician to test positive for the coronavirus.

the Geto boys Star spoke about her diagnosis Thursday, March 26 during a live conversation with a bandmate. Willie D, explaining that he has been ill for weeks.

Scarface, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, was admitted to the hospital twice before testing positive on Wednesday, and now reveals that he received an intravenous drip and antibiotics and was later discharged, before returning to emergency care days after.

"It started with pneumonia in both of my lungs, and three or four days later my kidneys failed," he told Willie D. "I've been at the point where I felt like I was going to die."

The rap star used the chat to warn fans to take health guidelines very seriously: "It is not false," he said. "I'm not out of the woods yet. People think this is a game; it's not a joke."

Scarface joins Slim bully, Bon Jovi& # 39; s David Bryan, Placido DomingoY Jackson Browne among the musicians who tested positive for COVID-19.