Ivanka Trump criticized for using $ 39 hand soap amid economic crisis due to coronavirus

Instagram

President Donald Trump's daughter posts a video of her three children washing their hands to send a message about the decreased spread of COVID-19, but it generates negative responses due to the expensive soap.

Up News Info –

Ivanka TrumpThe effort to encourage good hygiene practices in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic has drawn attention for all the wrong reasons. On Thursday March 26, the President's daughter Donald trump He shared a video of his three children washing their hands well, but many quickly became upset with the soap used.

The short clip uploaded to Instagram captured Arabella Rose, 8, Joseph Frederick, 6, and Theodore James, 4, as they washed their hands in front of a sink as they chanted the alphabet. At one point, Theodore, who was standing among his older brothers, was seen pulling out a luxurious bottle of Aesop soap.

%MINIFYHTML801bd3c388a4c1d0a182ff91860e5d0511% %MINIFYHTML801bd3c388a4c1d0a182ff91860e5d0512%

In the legend of the social media video, Jared Kushner's wife wrote: "We ALL have a role to play in stopping the spread! Wash your hands (ohhh … and close the sink with your elbow or a towel while doing to save (water emoji). "He added in the same caption," It's still a work in progress with these guys in 10 days. "

<br />

Despite her good intentions, the 38-year-old White House senior aide found herself under fire for the soap she provided her children. A critic turned to Twitter to criticize her as she wrote: "## ToneDeafIvanka, what else is new." Another tweeted, "It's not a bit expensive $ 40 bottle of hand soap, @IvankaTrump."

One person called Ivanka's attempt to bring hygiene awareness "dull tone."

Another questioned Ivanka's choice.

A third shamer took a more personal attack on Ivanka. "There will never be enough soap for these children to remove the SHAME SHAME AND THE STIGMA of being a triumph of themselves," the enemy tweeted. "They will live forever in this world where you left them this legacy. Pray for them."

A shamer attacked Ivanka personally.

Ivanka was not the only member of the Trump family to face a backlash amid the pandemic. Just over a week ago, his father was criticized for labeling COVID-19 as a "Chinese virus" in his Twitter post.

Mia Farrow he was quick to point out: "It's called Coronavirus and now it's as American as apple pie, so stop making racist remarks," while Don cheadle he replied sarcastically, "Chinese virus, huh? Wow. Still. Doesn't it feel like you're already in your head? No?"