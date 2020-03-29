Italian Frankie Dettori reveals angst over coronavirus | Racing News

Italian Frankie Dettori has spoken of his anguish over the coronavirus situation in his homeland.

With an elderly mother still in Italy, a country that has recorded more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, the former jockey champion outlined his concern.

"She has had pneumonia in the past, so she has to be very careful, because if she takes this virus, she may not get over it, so I am a little worried about her," Dettori said on The Guest List, a BBC 5 Live Sports Special.

"Dad goes to Morocco in winter, so he is locked up, he is 79 years old. So I have parents who must be careful. It is a concern for everyone, it has touched everyone's life."

Like so many others, all Dettori can do is stay in touch and watch events from afar.

"If you imagine all those coffins in one field and you imagine how big that field would be, it would be heartbreaking."

"It seems endless, and every day we hope you can read better, but it doesn't seem to be declining. Having friends and family in Italy is a concern."

"Fortunately at the moment, I knock on wood, most of my family is fine, but three weeks have passed and they have not left the house. Many of the properties you live in in Milan are flats and many people are kind of confined to his own little prison.

"People's mood is good, but it's getting a little frustrating because it seems like it's getting worse and worse every day. We haven't seen it improve. We're just praying day by day."

Dettori, who has created a Gofundme page to raise money for the Italian Red Cross, is still in Newmarket, but admits that the prospect of a quick return to action in British racing seems a long way off.

"It is quite difficult: the coach has to yell at you, because we have to stay two meters away!" he said.

"The horses still have to go out, they still have to be exercised, they still have to be fed. But we are taking precautions, we are wearing gloves, we are wearing masks. We want to try to beat this thing.

"At least I'm busy somehow, but it's quite surreal, that on a beautiful spring morning you think 'it looks great and the racing season will start', but we're all stuck."

"I am taking many walks through my field, I have a gym but it is very difficult to motivate yourself when you cannot see the light at the end of the tunnel."

"Right now we are still in a dark tunnel, we don't know when we are going to start."