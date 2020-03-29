Isle of Wight Festival 2020 is eliminated amid the coronavirus pandemic

Another June event affected by the blockade imposed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 is the Download Festival, as organizers pledge to put together an & # 39; incredible lineup by 2021 & # 39 ;.

The Isle of Wight 2020 Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the cancellation of the British Glastonbury festival earlier this month, Isle of Wight organizers scrapped plans for the June event, as the UK remains closed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"The Isle of Wight Festival will no longer be held this year," they said in a statement Thursday, March 26. "This decision has not been taken lightly and we have done everything possible to make it work, but it was inevitable given the current state."

"The entire team was excited to welcome everyone to the island for another fantastic festival and we extend our sincere apologies to everyone who waited as long as we did," organizers continued. "The safety of our Isle of Wight audience, artists, team and community is paramount and we appreciate your patience as we have worked through this unprecedented situation."

The news was shared on Twitter, along with the announcement that the UK Download Festival, also to be held in June, had been removed amid the global health crisis.

Both festivals promised to return next year, with Isle of Wight mocking the event to be "stronger than ever," and Download vowed to put together an "incredible lineup by 2021."

The Isle of Wight Festival was to be led by people like Lionel richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow patrol, The chemical brothersY Last last, with discharge with sets of KISS, Iron maiden Y system of a Down.

They join the SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach, Snowbombing 2020 and Ultra Music festivals around the world that have been canceled or postponed due to the pandemic.