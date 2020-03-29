Investigation Continues to Shoot Man's Death in Gardena – Up News Info Los Angeles

GARDENA (CBSLA) – Authorities investigated Saturday the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Gardena.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the shooting took place just before 8:20 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West 164th Street.

It was there that the authorities responded and transported the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation. Authorities have asked anyone with more information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at (323) 890-5500.