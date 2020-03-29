Internet frenzies after Selena Gomez caught by Justin Bieber photos

WENN

One of the photos that the singer of & # 39; Come and Get It & # 39; likes on Instagram shows that he caresses the neck of the kicker of & # 39; I don't care & # 39; when they were still dating.

Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber They have since strayed from their relationship, but something the singer successfully did over the weekend made a lot of people go crazy. The Disney student was a trend on social networks after she was surprised by liking several photos of the singer's ex-boyfriend on Instagram.

The first photo he liked was posted by "Hannah Montana"actor Moses Airas. It showed him flaunting his tattooed chest along with the caption that read: "Life of a thug." Meanwhile, the second photo was taken while she was still dating Justin. In the photo, Selena could be seen stroking Justin's neck as they enjoyed their time outdoors. "She put her hands on her neck," so the caption said.

However, Selena soon disliked both photos, leading people to speculate that they liked the photos by accident. Still, that didn't stop people from frenzied when one wrote, "Selena Gomez liked a shirtless photo of Justin Bieber … I repeat, Selena Gomez liked a shirtless photo of Justin Bieber … this girl she is really obsessed with every married man, "one teased her, while the other joked," just outside of Selena's house after discovering that she liked a photo of him. "

There were also some fans who came to his defense. "When Justin and Hailey liked Selena's photo, no one said anything, but does everyone drag Selena Gomez right now? When a man does something, it's strategic. When a woman does it, it's calculated. Stream Rare," someone wrote. "Stop dragging Selena. She probably didn't even know it was him and that's why she didn't like it."

Selena and Justin dated from time to time for over five years before finally separating in 2018. Hitmaker "Baby" later married. Hailey BaldwinWhile the "Come and Get It" singer is currently single. Previously it was rumored that he was dating Niall Horan, but the latter denied the rumors.