Inmate Deputies Among New Coronavirus Cases in Riverside County – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (CBSLA) – An inmate tested positive for coronavirus in Riverside County, marking the county's first incarceration case.

According to Sheriff Chad Bianco, two other sheriff's deputies in Riverside County also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of infected officers to three.

"I have spoken to all of them and they are in a good mood recovering," Bianco said in a Facebook video about the conditions of the deputies.

According to Bianco, others who have been in contact with the affected officers and inmate are under quarantine while awaiting their test results.

Authorities said the prisoner who tested positive was "immediately isolated,quot; and is undergoing treatment.

The news cases occur when Orange County and Los Angeles County have granted early release to some non-violent offenders to stem a possible outbreak.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department manages five detention centers and the sheriff says there are no plans at this time to release inmates early.

"I firmly believe that the inmates we have in custody pose a much greater risk to public safety than the risk this virus poses to them while they are in custody," Bianco said.

The sheriff said his facilities have been thoroughly cleaned. He also said they have an adequate supply of protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, and that they are prepared for an outbreak should one occur.

