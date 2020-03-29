India's coronavirus blockade leaves vast numbers of migrants stranded

NEW DELHI – In one of the largest migrations in modern Indian history, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have started long journeys on foot to get home, having been left homeless and unemployed by the national closure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of the coronavirus. .

In the capital Delhi, thousands of migrants, including entire families, packed their pots, pans, and blankets in backpacks, some swinging young children on their shoulders as they walked on interstate highways. Some planned to walk hundreds of miles. But when they reached the Delhi border, many were beaten by the police.

“You fear disease, living on the streets. But I fear hunger more, not the crown, "said Papu, 32, who arrived in Delhi three weeks ago for work and was trying to reach his home in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, 125 miles from distance.

So far, 980 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India, with 24 dead, according to authorities.