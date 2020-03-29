India's coronavirus blockade leaves vast numbers of migrants stranded

NEW DELHI – In one of the largest migrations in modern Indian history, hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have started long journeys on foot to get home, having been left homeless and unemployed by the national closure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the spread of the coronavirus. .
In the capital Delhi, thousands of migrants, including entire families, packed their pots, pans, and blankets in backpacks, some swinging young children on their shoulders as they walked on interstate highways. Some planned to walk hundreds of miles. But when they reached the Delhi border, many were beaten by the police.
“You fear disease, living on the streets. But I fear hunger more, not the crown, "said Papu, 32, who arrived in Delhi three weeks ago for work and was trying to reach his home in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, 125 miles from distance.
So far, 980 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India, with 24 dead, according to authorities.
Over the weekend, only one of India's 36 state and territorial governments, Uttar Pradesh, arranged to bring the migrants back home, and commissioned a handful of buses. Immigrants waited in lines along the outskirts of Delhi to board them, and the overwhelming majority were rejected.
India already had one of the world's largest homeless populations, and the shutdown may have tripled overnight, workers from non-governmental organizations say. A 2011 government census put the number of homeless people at 1.7 million, almost certainly a huge understatement in this country of 1.3 billion.
The blockade, which includes a ban on interstate travel, was announced with just four hours notice on Tuesday, leaving India's huge migrant population stranded in big cities, where jobs draw them in large numbers from the countryside.
Many of them live where they work, in shops and construction sites, with their employers providing meals. As companies closed due to the shutdown, hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people across India lost their only home and regular source of food.
Soup kitchens across Delhi are now overwhelmed, demand is estimated to have tripled, and fighting has erupted. The government has not given explicit instructions to deal with the stranded migrants, and police officers have beaten them while trying to reach soup kitchens or approach the Delhi border.
“In the absence of a clear policy, migrants have been left to the whims of the police. And there are cases where the police treat them inhumanely, "said Ashwin Parulkar, chief investigator specializing in India's homeless population for the Policy Research Center in Delhi.