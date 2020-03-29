Increased patient care in the ICU; 8 new deaths in the bay area; Restaurants Fighters Give Back – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc05952708741b89f7659f734c0f5bab011% %MINIFYHTMLc05952708741b89f7659f734c0f5bab012%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Coping during coronavirus shutdown

Homeschooling During Coronavirus: How Bay Area Parents Can Cope With Additional Liability

SAN FRANCISCO – With the announcement this week that the San Francisco Bay Area school systems will remain closed until at least May, the pressure on parents who are also taking refuge in place to take responsibility for managing the education of Your children can be daunting.

Most of the school system has posted online links to resources, but here are some tips to keep in mind as you juggle your roles during your daily routine. read more

How is the fight against children handled during a coronavirus blockade? This is what the experts say

SAN FRANCISCO – As the nation fades and loved ones huddle to resist what could well be weeks of coronavirus-induced isolation, family tensions are mounting. Like a canary in a coal mine, children are often the first to respond negatively to any stress in the family unit, so parents are not surprised if their children already worry and fight at levels far above of their quarrels between normal brothers. read more

Good Deeds – Neighborhood Helping Neighbors

Bay area restaurants step forward to give back in uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Many restaurants across the Bay Area face a bleak outlook when seeking shelter-in-place. Some have been forced to close forever, others indefinitely. But several chefs and restaurateurs are taking a step to give to those in need, including unauthorized employees and their families, and healthcare workers. The traditional "family meal," which is the daily meal of staff in the restaurant industry, looks very different these days, inside the kitchen, at Michael Mina's PABU in the Financial District. read more

Local coronavirus holders

California farm workers are essential to the US food supply. USA During the growing coronavirus crisis

SACRAMENTO – Salvador Calzadillas is not concerned about contracting the coronavirus when he is harvesting tangerines from trees in central California. But he said simply coming to the forest every day puts him and his wife, also farm workers, at risk, and there is nothing they can do to change that. Agricultural workers, after all, cannot work from home. read more

Health Officials Announce 5 New Coronavirus Deaths in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE – There have been five new deaths and 17 additional positive tests among coronavirus victims in Santa Clara County in the past 24 hours, officials announced Saturday. The county has been most affected by the outbreak in the 10 Bay Area counties. With Saturday's five new deaths, there have been 25 deaths from the virus in Santa Clara since the outbreak began more than two months ago. The total number of confirmed cases within the county increased to 591. read more

Health Officials Announce Third Contra Costa County Coronavirus Death

WALNUT CREEK – Contra Costa health officials updated the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county, Saturday afternoon, to 168, and said a third person died from COVOD-19. The new numbers were released at 1 p.m., just hours after the county announced 151 cases and 3 deaths on Saturday morning. Authorities did not release any other information about the county's latest fatality regarding age, sex, and the victim's likely initial exposure to the disease. read more

Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Deaths in Alameda County

OAKLAND – Alameda County officials announced two new coronavirus deaths on Saturday during the deadliest day to date in the San Francisco Bay Area since the outbreak began more than two months ago. There were also five deaths announced by Santa Clara County health officials on Saturday and a new death in Contra Costa County. The death toll in the Bay Area has now skyrocketed to 46 deaths, and the number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,779. Alameda County has had 6 deaths and 240 cases. read more

Coronavirus group at SF Laguna Honda hospital expands to 7 employees, 1 patient

SAN FRANCISCO – Seven staff members and a patient at San Francisco's Laguna Honda Hospital tested positive for the new coronavirus, city officials said in an update Saturday. All are in good condition, and the seven employees include five who provide patient care, according to a statement from San Francisco Mayor London Breed. read more

Hayward plans to test coronavirus in vulnerable homeless population

HAYWARD – One of the most vulnerable populations, the homeless, will not be overlooked when it comes to testing for COVID-19 in the city of Hayward. Hayward Fire Captain Don Nichelson said fire crews plan to visit homeless camps where they will assess those who show symptoms and meet the testing requirements. read more

Livermore Parks & Rec Declares State of Emergency to Respond to Coronavirus Outbreak

LIVERMORE – The Livermore Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors has declared a state of emergency to facilitate the district's response to the new coronavirus outbreak. The board upheld the statement at a special meeting Wednesday in response to the Alameda County Public Health Department confirming evidence of community transmission in the county. As of Saturday, Alameda County public health officials had confirmed 240 cases of the virus, including six deaths. read more

Call for volunteers to bring meals, recipes to South Bay seniors, high-risk residents

SANTA CLARA – Santa Clara County Helping Hands called healthy residents on Friday to volunteer to bring meals and recipes to local seniors and immunocompromised people during the new coronavirus outbreak. The organization combines healthy volunteers with a low risk of spreading the virus with people in high-risk demographic groups, offering the elderly and immunocompromised people access to needs such as food and medicine. Volunteers are also encouraged to make regular virtual visits with their partner. read more

Oakland's Artist Escape Artist ’shot this eerily beautiful Drone video of their city taking refuge in its place

OAKLAND – Drone images of Oakland's empty streets show how serious people are taking refuge in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It was filmed and shared online by Kumi Rauf, a drone pilot and world travel enthusiast also known as the known The Escape Artist. When he's not traveling the world, he searches for the best airfares and shares them with thousands of followers on social media. A staunch advocate of travel, particularly for young African-Americans who may hesitate to travel too far from home, Rauf has organized annual group trips to Ghana, Cuba, Rio and beyond. read more

Coronavirus has food banks that use Drive-Thrus, new assembly lines to prevent cross contamination

SAN RAFAEL – The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many companies to rethink the way they operate to prevent cross contamination, including local food banks. Some believe that they will actually be stronger because of it. The facility in San Rafael is normally just a warehouse; They don't normally distribute food to people there. But for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, the coronavirus has been the mother of invention. read more

Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Luckys add Plexiglass shields to records for safety during coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Grocery shoppers may notice some noticeable changes at the checkout counter. In an effort to increase security and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some supermarkets are installing Plexiglass shields on their records. Officials at Save Mart Companies announced the installation of Plexiglass shields in their supermarkets on Saturday. The company owns Save Mart, Food Maxx and Lucky Stores. read more

San Francisco prepares the Moscone Center to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco has been looking for ways to assess and house more people, and those efforts will intensify next week. Moscone West will become a homeless shelter and the city will make a great effort to conduct further tests. The goal is to protect one vulnerable population without endangering another. read more

Governor Newsom, S.J. The mayor praises the cooperation of state companies in the battle of the coronavirus

SUNNYVALE – California Governor Gavin Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo visited a Sunnyvale fuel cell maker where hundreds of older fans are being restored as part of the state battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak. After touring the operation at Bloom Energy on Saturday afternoon, the governor and mayor addressed the media and released some telling statistics about the rapid growth of the coronavirus in the state. read more

Born in SF, American Craft Brewers' future weakens as coronavirus spreads

SAN FRANCISCO – American craft brewers were heading for a rocky spell before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, many are concerned that their livelihoods may be doomed. In 2019, they closed more than 300 small, independent breweries, the highest total in a single year. Sales in high-overhead operations declined as the market overflowed with competition: a record number of more than 8,000 breweries dispersed across the US. USA In 2019, a five-fold increase in a decade. read more

Restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area struggle to survive; Association gives a grim estimate

SAN FRANCISCO – In one of the world's most famous food destinations, the lights of many of San Francisco's biggest names will dim this weekend as the industry struggles with the requirements of coronacvirus' social distancing. Some have opened sidewalk takeaways, serving gourmet food and drinks, under the status of liquor laws, in bags for customers waiting in their cars. read more