In pictures: the latest screening of Irish cinema amid a pandemic | Ireland

Dublin, Ireland – On March 12, Ireland announced a partial blockade aimed at slowing the spread of the new coronavirus, including banning outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.

With indoor gatherings of more than 100 people also banned, Ryan O & # 39; Neill and Barry Clarke had an idea: to expand their drive-in movie business to provide families with outdoor entertainment amid the pandemic, all while staying safe inside their cars.

Within days, arrangements were made, additional staff hired, and a new website designed. In no time, Retro Drive-In Movies showed four movies a day at three different locations across the country, compared to just one before.

For this to happen, additional precautions were needed to ensure physical detachment. Tickets were purchased online and scanned upon arrival through the car window. Vehicles were required to park a minimum of 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) away. Staff directing drivers and securing the area wore latex gloves at all times, while portable toilet facilities featured a disinfection station equipped with gel and hand wipes.

"Under normal circumstances, we would have up to 400 cars attending each session and several caravans selling food and drinks. We are trying to create a mini festival atmosphere," said Clarke, the company's general manager and childhood friend of O & # 39. ; Neill However, no more than 150 cars were allowed per review, and only one booth sold basic snacks to one customer at a time.

But on Friday, with the number of coronavirus infections and deaths on the rise in Ireland, the government introduced new restrictive measures, ordering people to stay home with only limited exceptions.

After two weeks of sold-out sessions, the activities of Retro Drive-in Movies stopped instantly.

"For now, this will be our last screening," said Clarke. "But together, as a nation, we will defeat the virus and hope to return soon with many more movie nights."