In pictures: India's poor struggle amid coronavirus blockade

A 21-day blockade against the coronavirus, the world's largest, is wreaking havoc in India, where more than a quarter of its 1.3 billion people live below the poverty line.

As the economic and human cost of the confinement deepened and criticism increased for the lack of proper planning before the decision, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized for the extensive restrictions.

%MINIFYHTMLeaf86c93e620c3a77b5c6f78aff4d5c711% %MINIFYHTMLeaf86c93e620c3a77b5c6f78aff4d5c712%

"First of all, I would like to seek forgiveness from all my compatriots," Modi said in a national radio address on Sunday.

The unprecedented blockade has They stung millions of the poor in the second most populous country in the world, leaving many hungry and unemployed migrant workers to flee the cities and walk hundreds of kilometers to their native villages.

Rickshaw shooters, hawkers of farm produce, maids, day laborers and other informal workers form the backbone of the Indian economy, which comprises about 85 percent of all employment, according to official data.

Many buy food with the money they earn each day and have no savings to draw on.

"Thousands of migrant workers have been forced to leave their rented homes because they cannot pay the rent. It is important for the government to step in and provide them with money to pay the rent immediately," opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said in a letter on Sunday. addressed to Modi on Sunday. .

In the capital, New Delhi, tens of thousands of people, mostly young day laborers but also families, fled their homes when wage earners were left without work.

At a bus terminal on the outskirts of the city, thousands had been arriving for the past three days to catch a bus home as authorities rushed to arrange transportation for them.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India increased to 979 on Sunday, with 25 deaths.