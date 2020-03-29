Idris Elba's wife confronted by a fan for looking & # 39; excited & # 39; for contracting coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML40692ae21ed82271dd0927d41c98f19811% %MINIFYHTML40692ae21ed82271dd0927d41c98f19812%

Meanwhile, Idris goes to his Twitter account to share an update on his condition and writes: & # 39; Sab and I still feel good so far unchanged. The Dr. told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time.

Idris ElbaSabrina Dhowre Elba's wife was recently dragged down by her reaction when she revealed that she tested positive for Coronavirus along with her actor husband. During an Instagram Live on Thursday, March 26. A fan seemed to accuse her of appearing too "excited" about the results.

You could hear the fan, who was hiding her face from the camera, saying: "You are like all the pages like, 'Oh my God, I have the virus with my husband, da da da da da & # 39; , and I was just like, "What the hell is she so excited about?" Looking confused, Sabrina replied, "I didn't know I was saying it like this anywhere." He went on to ask the user to "send me that video."

Later, Sabrina added, "I already saw it before it tested positive, so I'd get it anyway. There's nothing to get excited about." Despite the accusation, he still wished the best for the fan, saying, "I hope you stay home. I hope you are taking care of your family."

Idris, meanwhile, turned to his Twitter account to share an update on his condition. "I hope everyone is dealing with this [email protected] @ !! Currently we are still in quarantine … Sab and I still feel good so far unchanged. Dr. told us that after quarantine we will be immune from a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we'd like to go home to London. Bsafe, "he wrote on the Blue Bird app.

This came after "Cats"the actor closed Cardi BThe conspiracy theory that celebrities are paid to say they have Coronavirus. "I see these basketball players as, 'Yes, I have coronavirus, but I don't have any symptoms.' So how am I supposed to know when I should be tested? I'm starting to feel like you are all paying niggas to say they got it. And if they're paying niggas to say they got it, then pay me too. Shit, try to get me paid, "hitter" Bodak Yellow "said during an Instagram Live session.

Idris learned of the comments he made about his IG Live and couldn't help but reply, calling his statement "embarrassing." The 47-year-old man said in his own live session: "I don't know what people get out of this. So it's like someone like me being paid to say that I have Coronavirus is like absolute bulls ** t, such nonsense silly. People want to spread that as news, that's stupid. It's the fastest way to make people sick. It's not beneficial to me. "