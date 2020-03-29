%MINIFYHTML8f714eb17b18d1b72e1fb90a8504f96711% %MINIFYHTML8f714eb17b18d1b72e1fb90a8504f96712%

Coronavirus is affecting daily life, even for those who have not been infected. We are sharing stories of its impact on the local population.

This story was told by Sara Wells Blais, Andover's full-time estate and trust attorney and mother of five, and has been transcribed and edited from a recent conversation with Emily Turner.

I am a trust and estate attorney, so it is a very busy time for us to have people who might have been in the process of making their estate plans who suddenly want to put all their affairs in order, not knowing what is going to happen. The work is busy and I also try to deal with the children.

We have five in total: it is a combined family. I have turned my dining room into a makeshift school house. It is difficult because they have different grades, from first grade to high school. All schools are doing different things through video teaching. They send us packages and they just try to keep everything organized and keep them on the go, all while still working full time, only from home.

My daughter Mallory turned nine years old, and as you can imagine, the birthday plans had to be canceled. Mallory's birthday always falls the same weekend that her dance school goes to New York City. So we were going to see a Broadway show and talk about his birthday. We had scheduled his party for the next weekend with about 10 third grade girls at a hotel in Andover that had an indoor pool. That was canceled.

Mallory's sisters and I came up with the idea of ​​trying to get video clips from friends and family across the country. I received a great response. I think people are trapped in their houses and feel powerless. This was an easy way to help her brighten her day and get involved in something good.

The full video is 30 minutes. Mallory was so shocked when the next person would appear in the video. However, the one that surprised her the most was her friend from the Vermont summer camp, who lives in North Carolina. I'm not friends with her parents, I don't even know them, but I found her on Facebook. So I asked him to do it. Mallory was very surprised by that.

I think because the children have each other and we have many things here to do at home. It wasn't that bad. Everyone is getting closer. They can't hang out with other friends, so they can also make the most of it with their siblings. However, I don't know if that will last (laughs).

Remember that everyone is going through this in some way. With work, clients who want to make their statements, for example, obviously understand that I have little time. I think people are becoming much more flexible and useful to other people when they can be. I was pleasantly surprised by everyone's ability to help others (in Andover). I see people giving advice on (Facebook) where they most recently saw where to buy toilet paper. I see strangers saying "if you really run out of money, I can give you two rolls and leave them out of my house." It is truly revealing that we are still a community even though we cannot see each other.

