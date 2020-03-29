Home Entertainment I had a horrible throat infection

I had a horrible throat infection

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; It sets the record right after a fan suggested that his battle with COVID-19 be featured in an upcoming episode of his hit reality show.

Up News Info
Kylie Jenner she shot down reports that she battled the coronavirus last year (19), insisting that she was hospitalized for a throat infection.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star turned to social media on Thursday (March 26) to clear up the rumors after a fan suggested that Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will appear in an upcoming episode of successful reality show.

"For those who wonder if I've never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie writes on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in my throat (bleeding from my mouth and all) it was the most serious illness I have ever had (sic)."