I had a horrible throat infection

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; It sets the record right after a fan suggested that his battle with COVID-19 be featured in an upcoming episode of his hit reality show.

Kylie Jenner she shot down reports that she battled the coronavirus last year (19), insisting that she was hospitalized for a throat infection.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star turned to social media on Thursday (March 26) to clear up the rumors after a fan suggested that Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will appear in an upcoming episode of successful reality show.

"For those who wonder if I've never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie writes on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in my throat (bleeding from my mouth and all) it was the most serious illness I have ever had (sic)."