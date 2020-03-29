Hundreds of people in Louisiana church ignore ban on COVID-19 meetings

CENTRAL, La. (AP) – Hundreds of people scoffed at Louisiana's COVID-19 ban on meetings, bus trips, and personal vehicles at the first of three Sunday services at his church a day after New Orleans police interrupted a funeral meeting of approximately 100 people. An estimated 500 people of all ages turned up inside the mustard yellow and beige Life Tabernacle Church in Central, a city of nearly 29,000 outside Baton Rouge.

More than 3,500 Louisiana residents have been diagnosed with the disease caused by a new coronavirus, and more than 150 of them have died, according to state figures released Sunday. The deaths include that of the first federal prison inmate, a man with "serious pre-existing conditions,quot; who was detained in Oakdale, Louisiana, the United States Bureau of Prisons said Saturday.

Ministers and faithful attendees outside the front doors and in the Life Tabernacle parking lot told the media to leave, saying that cameras would not be allowed on the property and that the faithful had been told not to speak to journalists. They entered without further comment.

Across the street, neighbors gathered on a driveway, carefully staying at least 6 feet (about two meters) away.

Paul Quinn, a Central resident who lives near the church, says this is a health hazard.

“Other congregations are using the Internet, Skype, and other secure ways to congregate. Why can't they? What makes them so special? Quinn said. "I want the state police to come out and do something. This is above our small local police level. The state needs to get involved. If they leave the church and go to the supermarket, it is a serious health hazard. They don't know how many people they are affecting, and they don't seem to care. That is a problem."

The virus has killed seven of more than 160 people diagnosed with the disease in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to state figures.

In New Orleans, police interrupted a "funeral meeting,quot; of about 100 people on Saturday afternoon, issuing an arrest warrant for a 28-year-old man who refused to close it and giving a summons to the gang leader, a Press release. Several complaints about that event were among more than 300 received last week for violations of the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a separate statement.

More than 1,300 of COVID-19's diagnoses and 73 of the deaths have been in New Orleans, and Governor John Bel Edwards repeated in national news on Sunday showing what he's been saying for days: Hospitals in the city will run out of fans by April 4 and from hospital bed space by April 10.

New Orleans' tourism economy has also been hit hard, with hotels, restaurants, bars, convention centers and other businesses closed, and out-of-stock food banks.

Food banks received a boost when the US Department of Agriculture. USA He agreed they could use about 4 million pounds of stored federal emergency supplies. New Orleans leaders had been applying for about a week before the USDA granted the waivers on Friday night, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

"We told them that tens of thousands of people were laid off in the hotel industry and that they now need food," said city councilwoman Helena Moreno. "Then they understood."