HQ Trivia is back less than two months after the app closed

HQ Trivia is resurrecting just over a month after co-founder Rus Yusupov announced that the app was closing.

A push notification was sent to HQ Trivia players informing them that a new game will be released tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The notification was followed by a tweet from co-founder Rus Yusupov confirming the return.

A source close to the company confirmed to The edge The app is officially back, which means it's not just a one-time event. The episodes will start airing more regularly in the future, but the timeline is currently on the air as things work out. The company was acquired by a private investor who asked not to be identified, the source confirmed.

First released in 2017, HQ Trivia briefly became one of the most popular daily interactive quizzes apps found by its player base through the promise of cash prizes. The company faced a series of incidents that led to turmoil within the company, according to CNN, including the death of co-founder Colin Kroll in December 2018.

On February 14, Yusupov emailed the staff to inform them that "the top investors are no longer willing to finance the company, and so effective today, HQ will cease operations and dissolve." CNN reported.

Yusupov joked on Twitter in February saying he was in negotiations with a company for HQ to return. Part of the negotiations included paying severance to the 25 HQ employees and paying players who still had cash winnings on the app.

"In your new home, we should expect HQ to undergo some changes, especially to cover expenses, and to have fewer errors," Yusupov said. tweeted on February 18.

Tonight's game will include a public service component that addresses the spread of the new coronavirus, the source added.