How to video chat with up to 32 people on iPhone and iPad

Coronavirus quarantine can be very depressing without the touch of your friends and family. In such a scenario, a great way to connect with them is through video calls. If you're an Apple user, you can make FaceTime group video calls through your iPhone / iPad and connect with up to 32 people at the same time.

Note that for FaceTime group video calls, Apple recommends an iPhone 6s or later, iPad Pro or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad Mini 4 running iOS 12.1. Those with older iPhone / iPad / i-Touch models that support iOS 12.1 can join calls, but only through audio capability.

There are now two ways to make FaceTime group video calls. The steps for the direct path are given below.

Go to Settings on your device



Turn on FaceTime and open it



Tap the & # 39; + & # 39; in the upper right corner of the window



Add the people you want to join in the group call

Touch Audio / Video to make the call.



Once the call starts, you can swipe up the menu panel for more options that allow you to add more people to the call, turn off the camera, and more.

The second way is to use iMessages. Therefore, you can also initiate a FaceTime group call from an iMessage. This is how you can do it:

Open the message from which you want to start the video call



Tap the contacts at the top



Tap FaceTime

