How Russia's Troll Farm is Changing Tactics Before Fall Elections

Ahead of the November election, US intelligence officials and others are on high alert for damage from Russia's Internet Investigation Agency.
Remember it?
US authorities identified that the Kremlin-backed group had interfered in the 2016 elections. At that time, Russians working for the group stole the identities of US citizens and spread incendiary messages on Facebook and other social media platforms to stoke discord over race, religion, and other issues that were intended to influence voters.
To avoid detection, the group has developed its tactics ever since. Here are five ways that your methods have changed.
When Congress published examples of Facebook ads that the Russian trolley farm bought several years ago, many of the ads had spelling and grammatical errors. Some captions in advertisements omitted or incorrectly used "a,quot; or "the,quot; because indefinite articles are not used in Russian.
Russian operators are now trying to avoid detection by copying and pasting snippets of texts from other sources directly into their posts. When Facebook removed 50 accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency in October, many of the posts showed text copied from Wikipedia, as well as from The Atlantic and other media, said Ben Nimmo, a Graphika researcher who investigates disinformation.
before
The trolley farm posts were verbose and included lots of hashtags.
Computer programs are Improving on the processing of large amounts of text, a task called natural language processing, which means they are better at discovering telltale signs of social media manipulation like semantic errors and common hashtags.
As a result, the trolley farm now uses less text in posts and fewer hashtags. In October, when Facebook removed accounts linked to the Russian group, researchers noted that the group's posts had minimal capital letter text overlaid on top of the images.
Rather than writing its own text, the trolley farm now also posts screenshots of tweets created by real Americans. Computer programs generally do not scan images for text.
before
The Russian group tried to build big followers on Facebook and Instagram.
From 2014 to 2017, the Troll Farm ran openly pro-American, pro-black, and pro-south culture-themed Facebook accounts. The account names mimicked marks.
Its reach was enormous. A Facebook page operated by the group, Blacktivist, which focused on black activism, gathered more than 360,000 followers in September 2017. This surpassed followers on the verified Black Lives Matter Facebook account, which at the time had just over 301,000.
Now, themed accounts with politically divisive content and many followers are considered suspicious. So the Russians seem to be working harder to hide, using accounts that have fewer followers.
When Facebook removed some Instagram accounts showing links to the Russian trolley farm last year, more than half had less than 5,000 followers. An account that was removed, @ gressive.voice, had just over 2,000 followers. The one with the most followers had around 20,000.
before
The troll farm stamped images with watermarks and logos.
A common trait among trolley farm posts in the past was that their images were stamped with watermarks [a logo, text, or pattern overlaid on another image] as a way for the group to build followers for their Facebook pages. .
More recently, the group used the same images but deleted or deleted the logo, and sometimes changed the subtitles using different fonts. That helped hide what was behind the posts, said Samantha Bradshaw, a researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute.
"Now that many of the known Russian pages have been identified, the use of watermarks is a double-edged sword, as it can also help content moderators to track down and shutdown large disinformation networks," he said.
before
The troll farm created Facebook accounts to sow discord in the US. USA
Now
Russians appear to be using local people and media to post stories on Facebook.
The troll group previously created accounts directly on Facebook to influence Americans. Now he appears to be hiring local people to open social media accounts, a practice known as a "franchise,quot; that adds a layer of camouflage.
The method came to light last year when Facebook removed a disinformation operation. linked to people affiliated with the trolls farm who tried to influence people in Africa. In that campaign, the Russians appeared to hire individuals or local media organizations in African countries to post propaganda and fake content on the social network on their behalf. In March, Facebook unveiled another campaign that appeared to use the same franchise method.
Alex Stamos, a researcher at the Stanford Internet Observatory, said these campaigns had implications for the 2020 presidential election and that the Russians would likely work with the Americans to post politically inflammatory content on Facebook.