How Russia's Troll Farm is Changing Tactics Before Fall Elections

Ahead of the November election, US intelligence officials and others are on high alert for damage from Russia's Internet Investigation Agency.

Remember it?

%MINIFYHTML5592ac92a7c431d6d7b0f72b49404ac511% %MINIFYHTML5592ac92a7c431d6d7b0f72b49404ac512%

US authorities identified that the Kremlin-backed group had interfered in the 2016 elections. At that time, Russians working for the group stole the identities of US citizens and spread incendiary messages on Facebook and other social media platforms to stoke discord over race, religion, and other issues that were intended to influence voters.

To avoid detection, the group has developed its tactics ever since. Here are five ways that your methods have changed.