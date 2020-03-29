How much should the public know about who has the coronavirus?

%MINIFYHTML39eedbd5c521bc6f3dbaa14668885f1611% %MINIFYHTML39eedbd5c521bc6f3dbaa14668885f1612%

SAN JOSE, California. When the first case of the coronavirus was discovered in Silicon Valley in late January, health officials faced a barrage of questions: What city did the patient live in? Who had he come into contact with? What health clinic had you visited before you knew you were infected?

Dr. Sara Cody, director of health for Santa Clara County, which has a population of 2 million in 15 cities, declined to elaborate.

"I cannot give the city," he said, adding that "we are not going to give information on where he sought medical attention."

As the coronavirus spreads across the United States, limited data disclosure by officials would appear to be a footnote to the suffering and financial disruptions the disease is causing.

But medical experts say how much the public should know has become a critical question that will help determine how the United States copes with this outbreak and the futures.

Residents clamor to see if the virus has been detected in their neighborhoods so they can take further steps to avoid any contact. American researchers are hungry for data, unlike their colleagues in other countries who are tapping into rivers of information from their more centralized medical systems. And local politicians complain that they cannot provide basic information about the spread of the virus to their constituents.

In the tug-of-war between privacy and transparency in the United States, privacy seems to be winning in the coronavirus pandemic.

The minimal focus of public disclosures in places like the San Francisco Bay Area are common in the United States. Armed with emergency powers in many areas, public health officials have great discretion about what information they want and don't want to release to the public. Coronavirus cases in California are often listed by county, usually with very little additional information, such as gender, city of residence, or age.

Critics of threadbare public reports say it is surprising that even in Silicon Valley, where the leading technology companies that thrive in data collection are located, residents receive very little information about the movement and dynamics of the virus.

California, which has more than 4,600 cases, is a microcosm due to the inconsistency in the distribution of information during the pandemic. Los Angeles County provides a rough distribution of the age of the patients and breaks the cases down into more than 140 cities and communities. On Friday, for example, the county reported 21 cases in Beverly Hills, 28 in the city of Santa Monica and 49 in the Melrose neighborhood.

Across the United States there is even less consistency. New York is listing the cases by age group, gender, and district despite calls for more localized reports. Connecticut lists data by city. Florida offers its residents a wealth of facts about the pandemic. The state Department of Health has a detailed dashboard and reports showing the spread of the virus, rich with data on affected cities, the number of people tested, the age groups of patients, whether they are Florida residents, and the number of nursing home cases.

Health departments in the Bay Area contend that releasing more granular data could increase discrimination against certain communities where there may be groups. The first cases in the Bay Area were among ethnic Chinese residents returning from their trips to China.

"Pandemics increase paranoia and stigma," said Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna, deputy director of health for Contra Costa County, across the San Francisco Bay, which provides only the total number of cases in the county in his website. "We must be extremely cautious in protecting people and the community."

In Santa Clara, health officials said they cannot reveal how many cases are found in each city due to the nation's strict medical privacy law, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, signed by the president. Bill Clinton in 1996.

But that law was designed for the protection of personal data in doctors' offices and hospitals and includes provisions for the disclosure of otherwise protected information during emergencies.

Using the law as a justification to limit the publication of aggregated data on the coronavirus is "ridiculous," according to Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at the University of New York School of Medicine in New York City.

Caplan is one of many experts who say the coronavirus is likely to spur a reevaluation of medical privacy laws. The Trump administration has already waived some provisions of the law this month.

"HIPAA was written for a time when there were paper charts," Caplan said. The coronavirus, he said, "will make us rethink a lot of things."

"We will also have to plan for better data sharing and testing," he said.

The approach of the United States contrasts sharply with that of Singapore and Taiwan, whose struggles against the virus have been praised as the most effective. Both governments publish the alleged links of cases, anonymised by numbers. In Singapore, authorities sometimes list the neighborhoods where patients lived, their workplaces, and the churches or mosques they attended.

I. Glenn Cohen, a bioethics expert at Harvard Law School, said the guiding principle during this crisis should be to share more rather than less.

"Public health depends a lot on public trust," he said. "If the public feels they are being misled or misinformed, their willingness to make sacrifices, in this case social distancing, is reduced."

"That is a strong argument for sharing as much information as possible," he said.

Experts also note that it was the suppression of government information about the virus in China that allowed it to spread rapidly before steps were taken to stop it.

On Friday, health authorities in Santa Clara, which has more than 590 cases and is home to the headquarters of companies like Google and Apple, added a dashboard that records the number of daily cases and other metrics.

But the county's public information office says it will not publicly disclose the number of cases in each city because doing so could make people more easily identifiable.

In a sign of how controversial the issue of public disclosure is, there is disagreement even within the Santa Clara County government.

Dr. Jeffrey Smith, the county executive, who is a doctor and a lawyer, argues that more precise geographic information about the spread does not help fight the virus because it is already widespread.

"Reporting positive evidence with a census or city name provides data that is not helpful," said Smith. "In fact, these data are at risk of stigmatizing areas and regions of the country in a way that doesn't help."

But David Cortese, a member of the county board of supervisors, said the public has a right to know more and that a patient's identity is unlikely to be revealed by breaking down cases by city.

"I think when people can't get information, they get scared, they think something is being hidden from them, conspiracy theories grow, suspicions grow," he said. "I think it is always better to be as honest, calm and transparent with the public as possible."

As an example, Cortese said he is alarmed that health officials have not released more information about the coronavirus-related death of a homeless man in the county.

Given that population's medical vulnerabilities, doctors and homeless advocates have called their office to demand that they know which camp the man lived in so that they can counsel other homeless people in the area to be more vigilant. The county, which declined to disclose that information, said in a statement that health officials examined 60 members of the "specific community,quot; and evaluated nine symptomatic individuals for the coronavirus. All nine tests were negative, the county said.

Cortese said it is obvious to him that more information about the spread of the pandemic should be shared.

"At the height of the information age in Silicon Valley, we have stumbled and fallen in terms of our ability to use the tools and resources we have to bring the necessary information to the people we serve," Cortese said.

Frustration with data scarcity also extends to epidemiologists trying to understand the dynamics of the virus's spread.

Joseph Lewnard, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health, said researchers are affected in the United States by the lack of specific data on tests and symptoms displayed by patients.

To compensate for the lack of public data, investigators are obtaining information on cases from the media and other media accounts, he said. They rely mainly on data from South Korea, China, and Italy to try to predict the spread of the virus.

"Right now we are learning and trying to project what is happening here in the United States based almost entirely on observations from these other countries," said Lewnard.

Moritz Kraemer, an academic at Oxford University who leads a team of researchers in mapping the global spread of the coronavirus, said the data from China "provided incredible detail,quot;, including age, sex, travel history and the patient's history of chronic illness. such as where the case was reported, and the dates of onset of symptoms, hospitalization, and confirmation of infection.

The United States, he said, "has been slow to collect data systematically."

Dr. C. Jason Wang, a Stanford University researcher who studied how Taiwan handled the coronavirus outbreak, said that some of the measures taken in Taiwan would likely not be accepted in the United States due to privacy concerns. The government, for example, merged the airport's immigration database with the national medical database so that doctors could immediately see if a patient had traveled outside the country.

But Wang said Taiwan's proactive approach to the virus, including aggressive case tracking, has helped keep the total number of confirmed infections, 283 on Saturday, much lower than experts initially expected. In comparison, the borough of Queens in New York City, with one-tenth of the population of Taiwan, has 10,000 cases.

Some of the information released to the public in Taiwan and Singapore is probably not controversial in the United States, he said. Taiwanese authorities, for example, have pointed to the links between the anonymous cases, including family groups, in an effort to warn the public how easily the virus is transmitted within households.

Caplan of the New York University School of Medicine said it is paradoxical that the United States provides less accurate information to its citizens about the outbreak than Singapore, limiting the dissemination of information through internet controls.

"Here we hope to get information to have our options and make our decisions," he said. “Our notion is that information is the oxygen for democracy. Don't we want to receive more information than they do? "