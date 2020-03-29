How is the fight against children handled during a coronavirus blockade? This is what the experts are saying: Up News Info San Francisco

(CNN) – As the nation fades and loved ones huddle to resist what could well be weeks of coronavirus-induced isolation, family tensions are mounting.

Like a canary in a coal mine, children are often the first to respond negatively to any stress in the family unit, so parents are not surprised if their children already worry and fight at levels far above of their quarrels between normal brothers.

“Sometimes parents feel,‘ Oh my gosh, like, how could they be having this discussion right now? How now when I am in this moment of coronavirus panic? What's wrong? Said pediatrician Dr. Jenny Radesky, spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Here on CNN, many of us are parents too. Like you, we are staring in shock and awe at our children as their spirits explode. Like you, we need parenting tips when trying to work from home and juggle home schooling, meal preparation, and family dynamics, while worrying about what to do when the toilet paper runs out.

That is why we contacted the best experts in child development to ask them this simple question: "Please, can you help us?"

Take your own emotional temperature

"First of all, if parents act stressed, anxious and fighting, children will, too," said pediatrician Dr. Tanya Altmann, editor-in-chief of the book by the American Academy of Pediatrics, "Caring for Your Baby." and toddler: from birth to 5 years and wonderful years. "

"The first thing is to take a look at how you behave as parents at home," said Altmann. "A lot of times, when a home is chaotic, it's because of what comes from the parents."

What if you are not aware of being outwardly anxious?

"Check with your body," suggests Radesky, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan with a pediatric subspecialty in child development behavior.

"And I don't mean fever, cough; I mean, are you feeling your heart beating more in your chest? Do you feel tension in your muscles? Do you have more headaches? Do you have more trouble sleeping? Do you feel more than an upset stomach?

"These are all the ways stress affects our body systems that we don't even realize because you get so used to this type of chronic hypervigilance," said Radesky.

"Checking your emotions and making sure you are dealing with them in a healthy way will be the first precautionary step to eliminate many childish arguments," he added.

Control your child's emotional temperature

How can you know if stress may be causing your child's negative behavior?

"Do your children display their usual stressful behaviors?" Radesky asked. “Some children become really challenging, others become more controlling or repetitive, always wanting to do the same thing in the same way. Still other children cling.

“My children say:‘ Can we play video games all day? Let us disconnect and not have to think about all of this. "And it's really tempting to want to let them walk away. But we have to talk about it at some point every day," Radesky said.

Children may be especially concerned with how you parents can respond.

"They know that we will be yelling at them a little more easily, or that starting could start to criticize the things they are doing and react strongly," Radesky said.

"When we talk about children's development, they don't have the internal resources we have to control this level of stress and frustration," said psychologist Vaile Wright, director of clinical research for the American Psychological Association.

"So this is how it ends up manifesting itself, in arguments, because they don't know how to express what they are going through," Wright said.

"Parents should also remember that adult conversations must take place after children are in bed and cannot listen, because children are always listening and aware," said Altmann.

"All of these steps, like parents pausing and self-regulating and trying to understand what drives children's behavior, are techniques that parents have told me in clinical practice that really help," added Radesky. . "It's much harder to access those skills when you're very tight with the panic that's going on right now."

Whatever you do, carefully communicate with your children about the coronavirus, Wright emphasized.

"It is incredibly critical for parents to be honest in their communication, not to lie about how serious this is, but also to model a sense of calm or resilience during this situation," she advised. "If you panic, they will panic."

Dealing with a crisis

What are some of the best ways to deal with a growing outbreak of sibling anger?

Take a break: Experts say that no one is too old to take a break (even parents).

"They can take a breather, reduce their emotions," said Wright. "Because it's really difficult to have a constructive conversation when your emotions are particularly intense."

Use the "I,quot; statements: "Then I would like them to come back, and much like I would like adults to work out arguments, I would encourage them to do things like talk in what we call,quot; I "statements. So instead of saying things like "you took my so-and-so," an "I,quot; statement might be, "I was really hurt when I saw you take so-and-so," Wright explained.

In psychology, "I,quot; statements are often used to disable arguments, and then prevent them from starting.

"They encourage a child (or adult) to express how they feel," Wright explained. "And it also makes the other person less likely to be defensive, making them more capable of being constructive back and forth."

No name calling – obviously don't let kids call each other (yes, that's easier said than done).

Stay focused on the now: You don't want to allow children to mention things that happened the day before or the week before (as many of us adults do). Just keep it in the discussion or fight right now.

Prepare your children for success

Now that the argument is handled, it is time to prepare your children for success by cutting the root irritations.

Routine is key: "Children still need routine, and they need both a level of productive activities and downtime, so making sure they have a set schedule that they understand and why it exists is a good way to help reduce these arguments ". Wright said.

Eject that excess energy: yes, it's exercise outside, but maybe it's also outside of reducing frustration.

"Children often have aggression toward their siblings because it feels good for them to move their bodies and push things or kick things to get all this nervous or excited energy out," said Radesky.

"That's where having some time outdoors, if possible with running or a little bit of safe fighting between parent and child or other type of persecution, can really help," he said.

“I was letting my son hit a stick against a fence in our yard. I thought, "I'm going to let him do that because he probably has accumulated feelings now."

Change perspective and offer control: teach conflict resolution and let children have a say too.

"Thinking about someone else's perspective: Sometimes kids need to have that broken down for them and help them understand someone else's point of view," said Radesky.

"When conflicts do occur, you help them understand the perspectives of others and give them an opportunity to find a solution:" What would you do differently next time? "

"Giving children the opportunity to be part of collaborative problem solving gives them more sense of control," said Radesky.

Be the voice: Many children, especially younger ones, do not have the words they need to fulfill their wishes. Parents who recognize this may be the "voice,quot; they need, Radesky said.

"I see a lot of discussions taking place with children who just can't explain their plans to each other," he said. And they don't have "the language or the social skills to negotiate just yet or to come up with a flexible plan."

"They may need a parent to jump up and say," Hey, you play with him for 10 minutes, you play with him for 10 minutes, let's put a timer on. "

Build cooperation with sibling teams: That's right: Parents vs. Kids: Board Games, Card Games, Backyard Soccer, Whatever. Your kids will love it and they will work together instead of fighting.

"It is not their fault that they think the other person is an enemy." Sometimes they need to be reminded that they are on the same team, "Radesky said.

“We had this last weekend where one of my sons was going to look at this map from the Legend of Zelda and give the other advice on where they should go. Then at dinner they had to say why they were grateful to have a brother.

"We were on a field, and one of them found a soccer ball, and they were going to play against each other," Radesky continued.

"No, no, you guys play against me," he said. "I'm going to be a goalkeeper, and they have to pass each other, and we'll take turns shooting."

"You know, I love those moments when they suddenly give each other five," he said with a smile.

Don't forget yourself

Probably the most important thing parents can do to keep the peace in the younger ranks of the family is to be kind and caring to each other and to themselves, Wright said.

"One of the things parents should do is take time for themselves, which I know is difficult to do right now," he said. "But you won't be able to model that resistance and that strength (for your children) unless you're also taking care of yourself."

That could be as simple as walking away for 10 minutes to collect your thoughts or taking time to take a deep breath, "he added.

"That could be all the time you have. But taking that time is really critical, so you can model good behavior for your children, "said Wright.

There is also another key message for parents, Radesky said.

Take a break.

"There is no perfect way to do this," he emphasized. "And sometimes you can misjudge and think, 'Oh, I'm going to ignore that and let them figure it out for themselves.' And other times you can step in too early. And that's fine! This is all just a work in progress."

