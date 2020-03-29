How Iraq's Sectarian System Emerged | Middle East

%MINIFYHTMLfd99f6bedb84b46d88f567e4694e8a8b11% %MINIFYHTMLfd99f6bedb84b46d88f567e4694e8a8b12%

In December 2002, a group of 350 Iraqi opposition politicians gathered for a conference titled "To save Iraq and achieve democracy,quot; at the Hilton Metropole hotel on Edgware Road in London. Many of the attendees were Iraqi politicians who had lived in exile for most of their adult lives and who had spent much of that time supporting the government's plans. U.S for imperialist intervention in the country.

It was during this conference, and under pressure from the United States Ambassador to Iraq, Zalmay Khalilzad, that the political future of Iraq and muhasasa ta & # 39; ifia was decided., The ethno-sectarian distribution system that was imposed on the Iraqis after the invasion was decided.

%MINIFYHTMLfd99f6bedb84b46d88f567e4694e8a8b13% %MINIFYHTMLfd99f6bedb84b46d88f567e4694e8a8b14%

Jalal al-Talabani, then leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) who would later become president of Iraq, defined the conference's mission as "restoring the unity of Iraq as a people, territory and entity." Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), who in 2005 would become president of the newly established Kurdistan Region of Iraq, He stressed the need for "a spirit of reconciliation and preservation of the (national) interest." Ahmed al-Chalabi, who would later head the oil ministry, called for "a new way of thinking and the consolidation of democratic principles."

%MINIFYHTMLfd99f6bedb84b46d88f567e4694e8a8b15% %MINIFYHTMLfd99f6bedb84b46d88f567e4694e8a8b16%

At the close of the conference, the opposition released a 10-page document. political statement, which emphasized his desire to eradicate sectarianism, which was defined in terms of Saddam Hussein's persecution of the Shiite community, and to build a new Iraq based on human rights and equality for all its citizens.

Today, more than 17 years later, it is quite clear that many of these pronouncements were nothing more than empty rhetoric. At the moment, Iraq is up to its neck in sectarian politics, which has led to an unprecedented political crisis and increased failure of the state to meet the basic needs of its citizens.

The origins of the muhasasa

The Iraqi opposition and its western allies came up with the idea of ​​muhasasa., which distributes political power and state resources among three main religious and ethnic groups: Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds, during a series of conferences that took place throughout the 1990s.

The first of these meetings was held in the Salah al-Din complex in the Kurdish-controlled region of northern Iraq in October 1992. There, a series of governing bodies were created with the idea that they would come to power when Saddam Hussein was overthrown.

The positions in these bodies were assigned based on the conference's perception of the percentage of Iraqis who were Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds, thus laying the groundwork for the Muhasasa.

Attendees presented this new political system as a means of uniting Iraqis and presenting a democratic alternative to the Hussein dictatorship. During his opening session, Barzani announced that the future of Iraq was in the hands of those present, declaring "we can save Iraq from dictatorship … we must save the Iraqi people … we must overthrow Saddam Hussein." He later described the meeting as "a victory for all Iraqis."

Shiite leader Mohammed Baqir al-Nassari said attendees wanted Iraqis to be free and "able to express their opinions towards the government however they want, regardless of whether the leader is Sunni, Shiite or Kurdish. "

The influence of the United States and its allies on the rhetoric adopted during these conferences was quite clear from the way the opposition instrumentalized the language of unity and human rights, as well as the imperialist calls to "save the Iraqi people,quot;.

John Major The British Prime Minister between 1990 and 1997 used this same language when he declared: "a united opposition is the only one that can provide a real alternative to Saddam Hussein," referring to the opposition that gathered at the Salah al-Din conference. Later, in the run-up to the invasion of Iraq, George W Bush repeatedly say Washington's commitment to universal rights, Claim that all people "have a right to hope and human rights,quot; and make promises that the war would allow Iraqis to live with dignity.

However, unlike claims of democratization and reconciliation, what the opposition was actually doing was dividing Iraq along ethno-sectarian lines, as if it were the central and sole organizing factor of Iraqi society.

This was already evident during the 1992 conference when, for example, a representative of the Iranian-backed party, the Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq, declared "we do not want another Iraq where the minority rules."

The division of the ethno-sectarian distribution system did not go unnoticed by critics of the 2002 conference. The Iraqi Liberal Democratic Party, which boycotted the meeting, for example, announced that it opposed "all attempts to spread sectarianism Proportional "and emphasized that the London conference had been repeatedly warned not to rely on the suggestions of the Salah Al Din Conference,quot;.

Similarly, Ihsan Abdelwazir, a spokesman for the Islamic Movement, a group of Sunni Muslim Kurds and Arabs based in northern Iraq, predicted that the decisions made at the conference "would lead the fight from city to city to Iraq."

A dysfunctional system

When the opposition was finally brought to power by the US-led coalition after the invasion of Iraq, much of what the Muhasasa critics had predicted came true.

The system was largely responsible for fueling the post-invasion civil war, when the same politicians who had delivered endless speeches on reconciliation, unity and democracy used violence to protect and increase their participation in a political system that was imposed without any consultation with common iraqis.

What's more, the muhasasa has encouraged rampant corruption. Ministerial portfolios, civil service jobs, and government contracts have been distributed along ethno-sectarian party lines. Since 2003, successive Iraqi governments have been paralyzed due to the clash of sectarian and partisan interests. There has also been massive institutional dysfunction.

As a result, the Iraqi state that would receive $ 6 billion per month in oil income failed to provide its citizens with even the most basic public services.

Ordinary Iraqis did not take long to see the dysfunction of the muhasasa system. In fact, in response to its many ills, a mass protest movement emerged in central and southern Iraq in October last year. Protesters have openly criticized the system and its flaws and called for systemic political change.

In their demonstrations, they often sang "no to muhasasa, no to political sectarianism ", draw anti-muhasasa graffiti and put satirical banners scoffing at superficial claims that the current political system includes all segments of Iraqi society.

Despite the guarantees on freedom of expression and human rights that the architects of the Muhasasa gave before the US invasion, the violent suppression of the protests has once again demonstrated that those were just empty words.

the murder of nearly 700 protesters and wounding another 30,000 in just six months, it exposed the moral bankruptcy of those politicians who devised and implemented muhasasa and their determination to preserve the political system at any cost.

The mass protests have challenged the rhetoric that allowed the imposition of the muhasasa., allowing Iraqis to imagine a new Iraq for the first time. Finally, the solution to the Iraqi crisis will not come from those who designed the current political system, but from below, from the Iraqi people.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. own and does not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.