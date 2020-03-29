How has the isolation of the coronavirus affected autism? The | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML81d6e3290083ef63387605810941b95311% %MINIFYHTML81d6e3290083ef63387605810941b95312%
Almost a billion people worldwide are now under some form of government restriction.
But for many people with autism who depend on support, self-isolation and social distancing can be particularly challenging.
%MINIFYHTML81d6e3290083ef63387605810941b95313%%MINIFYHTML81d6e3290083ef63387605810941b95314%
They are children and adults with a wide range of learning, behavior and communication difficulties.
%MINIFYHTML81d6e3290083ef63387605810941b95315% %MINIFYHTML81d6e3290083ef63387605810941b95316%
Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta has more.
%MINIFYHTML81d6e3290083ef63387605810941b95317%