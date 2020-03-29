Hospital Ships Attending US Cities USA In response to the coronavirus

– Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy began seeing carefully uncrowned patients without coronaviruses Saturday in Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Navy website. USA

The Navy says state and local officials are choosing who to transfer to the facility as they work to ease pressure on Los Angeles hospitals hit by patients.

The hospital ship, whose mission to ease pressure on hospitals treating coronavirus patients, is being echoed on the east coast, where the USNS Comfort left Virginia to head to New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in USA USA

%MINIFYHTML6662c61a5eaa53218c8e5a76c075a0b711% %MINIFYHTML6662c61a5eaa53218c8e5a76c075a0b712%

Like the Mercy, the Comfort will treat patients without coronaviruses who need urgent care. The facility has 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, four radiology rooms, and 1,200 Navy medical and communications workers.

"Importantly, by treating uninfected patients remotely on the ship, it will help stop the transmission of the virus with great force," said President Donald Trump. "The Comfort's sister ship on the west coast, the USNS Mercy arrived earlier than planned. It is conducting a similar mission for the people of Los Angeles and the people of California."

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They urge residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to "refrain from nonessential domestic travel,quot; starting immediately, after President Donald Trump said he decided quarantine was not necessary in all three states.

A federal quarantine quickly became controversial, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called it a potentially illegal "declaration of war,quot; in all three states.

"I don't even know what that means, I don't even like how it sounds," Cuomo said.

Trump said the CDC's travel advisory does not apply to essential industries such as financial services, trucking, public health and food supply.