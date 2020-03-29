Homebound San Francisco Bernal Heights Kids Community Newspaper Launch – Up News Info San Francisco

Hoodline For KPIX.com

By Nikki Collister

SAN FRANCISCO – With San Francisco public schools closed until May 1, many children and teens have had to adjust to taking classes at home, seeing friends remotely, and spending a lot of time with family.

But with time outdoors drastically reduced, many have also been plagued by boredom episodes. When you have turned in the homework online and finished playing virtual games with your friends, what remains to be done?

For dozens of Bernal Heights children, a new hobby has emerged: writing for their own local newspaper.

"Six Feet of Separation,quot; is the Bay Area's newest online publication, named after the now-familiar social distancing council to stay at least six feet away from others while outdoors.

Hosted by Bernal Heights writer and editor Chris Colin, the first issue features the work of 40 young writers and artists. It was published online on Wednesday.

"I've never considered becoming a publisher of children's pandemics before," reflected Colin, who spent the past week and a half working at home while his children, Cora, 11, and Casper, 7, attend school practically. .

"Then the world turned upside down and a group of children, including mine, suddenly found themselves with many new feelings and a long time unstructured."

In an attempt to provide local youth with a fun activity to pass the time, Colin sent out an invitation to neighboring friends and family, encouraging the creative work of Bernal Heights residents ages 1-17.

The introductions began immediately, from personal rehearsals to reviews of television shows and quarantine-themed horoscopes.

As word spread, young taxpayers outside the neighborhood also submitted their work: dispatches from Lake Tahoe and Cole Valley, which Colin included in a special section on "Foreign Correspondents."

While many of the newspaper pieces are inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, others are based on daily life in Bernal Heights.

A writer shared a description and photograph of the American Kestrel, a type of hawk that can be found on Bernal Hill. Another imagines shelter in place, from a cat's perspective.

A review of "Tonight's Dinner,quot; by the food critic for the newspaper, 7, gave last week's linguine with meat sauce 3 out of 5 stars, complementing the meat sauce but finding the pasta "a little too much flat. "

Readers have also been treated with poems, instructional articles, and creative nonfiction, accompanied by drawings, comics, and photographs.

Colin's own children shared an advice column called "Tips for Fighting," which describes two different techniques for sibling rivalry. Cora suggests gathering a lot of evidence before telling a brother, while Casper discourages the practice, offering alternatives like "kick, hit, or trip."

The couple told a reporter that the column must be humorous: They actually get along pretty well and have been listening to podcasts and making papier-mâché crafts to pass the time.

While they don't mind Zoom's virtual classes, the Colins said they would rather go back to school if they had a choice.

For his contribution, 14-year-old Griffin Morgan created a color-coded Cortland Avenue business map to indicate which businesses were open, closed, or operating at altered hours. (It's also available online, with detailed information on each restaurant's updated hours and take-out options.)

He told Hoodline that although his family has been cooking mainly at home, they try to order takeout food at least a couple of times a week to support struggling local businesses.

Delilah Kaden, also 14, presented a "Literary Summary,quot; with book recommendations for children and teens. She decided to emphasize the books with a touch of fantasy, "or that they take place entirely in other worlds, as we are all trapped inside right now."

She said she enjoyed "remembering books that she loved as a young child and that she still loves, and having the opportunity for others to read something that I wrote."

Thanks to tips from media-savvy neighbors, the newspaper was first shared publicly on the popular Bernalwood neighborhood blog.

Colin said the name was also a group effort: Children from all over the hill submitted their suggestions and then voted for their favorite. The rejected alternatives included young Bernalists, Bernal Beat and Bernal Butts (who narrowly lost the popular vote).

And although all taxpayers have had to write from the confines of their individual homes, the community spirit is high.

"Bernal is a warm, creative, and community place," Colin said, joking that every child in the neighborhood is born with colored pencils. "Everything feels so out of control now, so giving little people some kind of platform of their own, no matter how small and shabby it may seem, is a good thing."

Kaden, the author of the Literary Summary, says she hopes readers will take away "a sense of community and support."

"My greatest hope overall is that people will stop reading (the newspaper) with a smile on their faces," he said.

Six Feet of Separation is accepting submissions for its second issue. Interested writers, illustrators, designers and editors from around the world (and beyond) are encouraged to contact [email protected]