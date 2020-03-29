Hollywood helps LA fight the coronavirus; Iger, Spielberg and Katzenberg donate – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLf19d339b59f6079d3cba896d1aab8c4e11% %MINIFYHTMLf19d339b59f6079d3cba896d1aab8c4e12%

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today that some of the biggest names in Hollywood have put a lot of money on the front line of the City of Angels in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have seen it in the spirit of power of some of the pillars of our community who are making personal contributions that we are redistributing to the worst off in this city and making sure that those who are overlooked under federal law, they are still seen as human, regardless of their immigration status or where they come from, ”the mayor said Sunday in his daily briefing on the health crisis that has seen 2,136 confirmed cases and 37 deaths to date.

In fact, tonight we receive new half-million dollar pledges from Willow Bay and Bob Iger, from Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, from Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, from Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, from Meg Whitman and Griffith Harsh, and Casey and Laura Wasserman ”, revealed Garcetti.

"Each of whom generously leads an additional $ 3 million toward our $ 25 million goal to help healthcare workers care for children and seniors to eat, and least of all for us to be able to eat and pay our bills. "

Currently under orders from Safer at Home, the city and county of Los Angeles are already seeing many hospitals and medical facilities overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. In addition, a delay in much-needed federal support, the lack of adequate testing and supplies for health workers has intensified an already fragile and potentially fatal situation.

With New York as the current epicenter of the coronavirus, LA is expected to achieve its first full success in the next 10 days … even in hopes of flattening the curve.

Big charitable and political donors, the latest gift from Disney CEO, Oscar-winning director, Quibi's boss comes as Tinseltown staggers from COVID-19, causing productions, layoffs and pay cuts to stop. and an era of uncertainty.