His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Stranded and hungry in the Indian bull run

The effects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's movement restrictions, which affect some 1.3 billion people in India, are coming into view as the country's most vulnerable populations struggle to eat or find refuge, and are punished for it.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have started long journeys on foot to get home, having been left homeless and unemployed by the closure measures. More than a dozen have died in the process.

%MINIFYHTMLe83a070eb8892a776a3d39b87a4238a713% %MINIFYHTMLe83a070eb8892a776a3d39b87a4238a714%

With the closure of the companies, many of the millions of migrants who had moved to the cities to find work, and who often lived in their workplaces, were trying to return home. They planned, in some cases, to walk hundreds of miles, until the police rejected them. There are no clear government plans to bring migrants home.

%MINIFYHTMLe83a070eb8892a776a3d39b87a4238a715% %MINIFYHTMLe83a070eb8892a776a3d39b87a4238a716%

And the country's homeless population, one of the largest in the world, is fighting deeply, and many people don't know about the coronavirus until the police order them to get off the streets; some said they had been beaten by officers for being in public during the national shutdown.