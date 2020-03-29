His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Stranded and hungry in the Indian bull run
The effects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's movement restrictions, which affect some 1.3 billion people in India, are coming into view as the country's most vulnerable populations struggle to eat or find refuge, and are punished for it.
Hundreds of thousands of migrant workers have started long journeys on foot to get home, having been left homeless and unemployed by the closure measures. More than a dozen have died in the process.
With the closure of the companies, many of the millions of migrants who had moved to the cities to find work, and who often lived in their workplaces, were trying to return home. They planned, in some cases, to walk hundreds of miles, until the police rejected them. There are no clear government plans to bring migrants home.
And the country's homeless population, one of the largest in the world, is fighting deeply, and many people don't know about the coronavirus until the police order them to get off the streets; some said they had been beaten by officers for being in public during the national shutdown.
Shelters and soup kitchens are overwhelmed; the religious institutions that normally feed the homeless are closed; and humanitarian workers warn that the situation can worsen in violence if people continue without food.
Quotable: "You fear disease, living on the streets, but I fear hunger more, not the crown," said a migrant who worked in Delhi and was trying to return home, which was 125 miles away.
In other developments:
-
Iraq is asking for donations to weather the pandemic as oil revenues, on which its government depends, have plummeted.
-
New York State reported its largest increase in deaths in one day: 237 people. The projections could mean the death of thousands more. New York City, its epicenter, only has a week of medical supplies, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.
-
Moscow declared a lockout starting Monday, limiting residents to essential activities less than 100 meters from their home.
-
President Trump rejected threats of a blockade in New York, New Jersey, and parts of Connecticut where the outbreaks have erupted. Instead, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel notice for those states.
-
Spain's elderly populations are suffering from the country's devastating outbreak. And the horror stories of nursing homes, where some people were abandoned, are shaking up the nation's self-image, particularly in a country that prides itself on public health and its respect for family ties.
-
Rich Europeans flee their second home amid the virus, hoping that beaches or mountains will ease their confinement, at the risk of local populations with fewer doctors compared to major cities.
Coronavirus wakes up China's youth
For much of their lives, many young Chinese people have been content to give up political freedoms as long as the ruling Communist Party upheld its end to a tacit agreement, providing jobs, stability and upward mobility.
Now, the virus has exposed the limits of that compensation. The youths are delaying the party's missteps and blind spots in the financial slowdown caused by the outbreak.
And if the pandemic triggers a global recession that weakens demand for Chinese products, it can generate resentment.
The details: Increasingly, youth speak out and organize protests to demand compensation for the effects of the outbreak. Some build "cyber graveyards,quot; to compile news and commentary that was censored elsewhere. Others organize donations for overwhelmed health workers.
Quotable: "These recent events have made some people see more clearly that criticizing their country does not mean they do not love their country," said a 34-year-old Beijing resident.
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
At the heart of the Italian outbreak
No country has been more affected by the coronavirus than Italy, and no province has suffered as many losses as Bergamo. Officially, 1,878 people have died there, but the number may be four times higher.
"At this point, all you hear in Bergamo are sirens," said Michela Travelli. Upstairs, his father, Claudio Travelli, tested positive for the virus. Still alive.
This is what is happening the most.
Plane crash in the Philippines: A plane used as an air ambulance to combat the coronavirus outbreak burst into flames when it took off from the Manila airport to Japan on Sunday night, killing all eight people on board, including medical workers.
North Korea: The country fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Sunday, the South Korean army said. South Korea called the launches "deeply inappropriate,quot; given the global fight to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
Snapshot: Above, Luba el-Helw, a lion tamer in Gamasa, Egypt, lovingly bathes a lion named Kiara. The fight for women's equality is long overdue in Egypt, but in this field, Women are dominant. The best lion tamers draw legions of crowds every year, wearing costumes, stage names, and tricks like rings of fire.
What we are seeing: The first episode of Pluto Living on YouTube. "I'm hooked on Pluto the dog, a Canadian terrier who dispenses toilet paper wisdom and social distancing to help both legs during a time of crisis," says Tara Parker-Pope, editor of Well. "Laughter is still good medicine."
And now for the backstory on …
Homeschooling in the coronavirus era
Francesca Donner, our Gender Initiative editor, and Corinne Purtill, a Los Angeles-based journalist, discussed Managing Homeschooling During the In Her Words Pandemic. Here is an excerpt from their conversation.
FD: You started school last week. How are you doing
CP: Last week was a resounding … meh.
This week, we are trying a loose schedule of homework in the morning and free games in the afternoon. It will work? I have no idea. All life is an experiment at this time.
FD: In concept, I really like it. But do you have to supervise the morning school work or can you quit?
CP: My 9-year-old daughter and I talked the night before about the activities on the list suggested by the school that she will want to do in each subject. She is old enough to be able to tackle most things on her own, and if you have any questions, I'm close. I am very much these days.
At lunchtime, I look at what he's done, mainly to make sure he's been doing something on the laptop as well as watching people do slime on YouTube. The afternoon is free time.
FD: And what does free time really mean?
CP: My daughter can do her thing. Her little brother, who still can't read, needs more attention.
When I have a job, I juggle: playing cars while listening to a conference call, preparing it with a project before opening my laptop and when necessary, turning on the TV or handing over my phone without fault. Some structure is useful, but I try not to over-plan.
