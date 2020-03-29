High pressure returns winter to Europe | News

A huge and intense area of ​​high pressure has been established in the North Atlantic, at the same distance between Iceland and Scotland.

With a core pressure of 1055 millibars, this is one of the strongest anticyclones on record, and certainly among the top 10 in the North Atlantic since the mid-19th century.

It comes just over two months after another anticyclone saw a pressure of 1050.5 millibars recorded in Wales, UK.

Winds blow clockwise around an anticyclone, so in much of Europe this has resulted in north-northeast winds bringing much colder air to all areas.

This follows the beginning of spring on March 20 and the beginning of British Summer Time, when clocks are advanced one hour before Greenwich Mean Time.

Sunday is the last warm day for Moscow and Vienna, with forecast maximum temperatures of 15 and 14 degrees Celsius (59 and 57.2 Fahrenheit) respectively for the capitals of Russia and Austria.

For Monday, maximum temperatures are expected to be as low as 3C (37.4F) and 6C (42.8F), respectively.

The colder air will make slow, steady progress south through the middle of the week. Romania's capital Bucharest is expected to experience a drop in temperatures of 12 ° C (53.6 ° F) on Tuesday, while Italy's capital Rome will see temperatures no higher than 11 ° C (51.8 ° F) on Wednesday.

The drop in temperatures will be accompanied by outbreaks of light snow.

As new weather systems are developed throughout Spain and parts of the Balkans, more snow will fall on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.