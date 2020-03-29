Here are the odds on who will start as quarterback for Patriots Week 1

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Patriots will have a new starting quarterback when the NFL season begins in September.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, sophomore partner Jarrett Stidham is currently the front-runner to replace recently-missing Tom Brady at center.

FanDuel gives Stidham a 200 chance to be the Patriots' starting quarterback in Week 1.

Patriots QB Week 1 will be _______. Fill in the blank

Stidham, whom the Patriots took in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, will compete with veteran Brian Hoyer for the initial work on training ground. The 35-year-old Hoyer was released by the Indianapolis Colts last Saturday and signed with the Patriots a day later with a one-year, $ 1.05 million contract. Hoyer has the second best chance of starting at +250.

Cody Kessler, the third quarterback on the Patriots list, comes in with the fifth best odds at +1300, tied with Jameis Winston. However, a pair of high-profile free-agent QBs lie between Hoyer and Kessler as the Patriots' potential starter in Week 1.

Newly released Cam Newton currently has the third best chance at +900 to take over the initial job. Some NFL experts discussed the possibility of Newton joining the Patriots this week.

NFL Network analyst Kurt Warner said: "Perhaps the most outliers are the Patriots. I would love to see Bill Belichick and that defense with Cam Newton and what they could do on that side."

ESPN's Domonique Foxworth also sees Newton and the Patriots as a potential adjustment.

"Who would fit better in that situation than Cam Newton?" Foxworth asked Wednesday morning "Get up!"

"All I know is work … They gave up on me." Cam still chasing him 💪 (via @CameronNewton) pic.twitter.com/7z630QXumf – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2020

Andy Dalton follows Newton with the fourth best odds at +1000. Dalton has been linked to the Patriots during the offseason.

Rounding out the list are a handful of quarterbacks to be selected in the first rounds of next month's NFL Draft. The pack leader among the QB rookies is Jacob Eason from Washington. The New York Post published a story shortly after the combine titled "Patriots Could Turn Jacob Eason into Tom Brady 2.0,quot;.

Eason transferred to Washington after he lost the initial job in Georgia to Jake Fromm, who has the next best odds at +2600, tied with Jordan Love of Utah State and Justin Herbert of Oregon. Simulated NFL drafts on ESPN and NFL Media have the Patriots picking Love and Herbert, respectively, in the first round.