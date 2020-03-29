Heather Knight expects women's cricket to grow after the & # 39; incredible & # 39; final of the T20 World Cup | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLadfdf06711b8973a1d7f9e4da8b6cb0311% %MINIFYHTMLadfdf06711b8973a1d7f9e4da8b6cb0312%

The development of India, the legacy of the T20 World Cup and the summer of cricket discussed in our Women's Special Sky Cricket Podcast





Nasser Hussain says the T20 World Cup was an excellent event, while Isa Guha believes it took women's cricket to another level

England captain Heather Knight told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast that she hopes the success of the T20 World Cup final will continue in the women's game, which she says is getting stronger all the time.

More than 86,000 fans, a record for a women's cricket match, watched inside the MCG as hosts Australia beat India on March 8 in a game ending with performances by American singer Katy Perry.

England were eliminated a few days earlier after their semi-final with India was eliminated; India advanced after leading their group with Knight's team, which finished second behind South Africa in theirs.

Knight admitted that the final was "bittersweet,quot; but "surprising,quot; and is excited about the way other nations are closing the gap on the best teams, including tournament debutants Thailand.

"I went to the final. It was bittersweet because I missed a place in the final it sucked, to be honest, but I wanted to be there," said Knight, who spoke on the podcast alongside host Ebony Rainford-Brent, plus his partner. guests Isa Guha, Lydia Greenway and Nasser Hussain.

Listen to the podcast in the player above or download:

"I knew it was going to be an amazing day and it was. It was hard to see, but what a day! As soon as Katy Perry came out with those shiny pink bats, you thought, 'Wow, this is pretty unique for the women's cricket & # 39;.

Australian players celebrate with Katy Perry after winning the T20 World Cup at the MCG

"There were 86,000 people and I hope it is not just for one day and it is something that can continue for the future of the game."

"They gutted me, we couldn't get past the semifinals when we started hitting our straps and finding something of a shape."

"I think the standard has really improved in recent years. The best standard probably wasn't shown at the beginning of that World Cup, it seemed like there were a lot of nerves, a lot of tentative crickets for being such a big tournament." and there was some inconvenience.

"I loved the 150th Thailand against Pakistan, some of the highlights reel shots were outstanding, some of the best you will see.

Thailand Women won many admirers in their debut in the main tournament

"That is positive of the tournament. Teams like Sri Lanka were putting pressure on New Zealand and Australia very close, Bangladesh played very well against New Zealand."

"One criticism of the women's game has been that the top three or four teams have gone ahead, so the balance at a world event was really good."

Some of the game's young stars impressed at the tournament, including 20-year-old English spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn, who caught eight and six wickets respectively.

Meanwhile, India starter Shafali Verma, sixteen, hit 163 runs in five innings with an excellent hitting rate of 158.25.

India opener Shafali Verma is a destructive force at the top of the order

"It shows you what the game will be like in the next 5-10 years if those guys continue as they are," added Knight.

"Sophie and Sarah were very impressive, especially in the middle. Sophie was denied an opportunity to play at Shafali Verma, but what a match it would have been."

"Shafali is a true, terrifying talent who has to be confronted because of how destructive he is and why he seems unafraid. He has also learned very quickly what is scary from the point of view of the opposition."

Also in the Sky Cricket Podcast for women Special…

– The panel debate the legacy of the T20 World Cup and whether India's run to the final can see them become a powerhouse in the world game

Will India become a powerhouse in the women's game now?

– Lydia Greenway He says the tournament has inspired all cricket fans, not just women, and feels that teams like South Africa have advanced due to strong national competitions around the world.

– Nasser Hussain I loved seeing what it meant to the people involved and I really enjoyed how excited Thailand was in its first major tournament.

– Our guests Examine what the summer of cricket can be like with the coronavirus that stops the game.

– Heather Knight She talks about hitting with Nat Sciver and how she keeps herself busy in the midst of the pandemic, including through the Sophia Dunkley quiz.

– Isa Guha He is cleaning his studio, working and cooking, but what is his challenge on social media? Ebony Rainford-Brent?