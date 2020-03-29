Hayward plans to screen vulnerable homeless population for coronaviruses – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLc6cb75f8ff8a5546f469eff3fbd523e411% %MINIFYHTMLc6cb75f8ff8a5546f469eff3fbd523e412%

HAYWARD (KPIX) – One of the most vulnerable populations, the homeless, will not be overlooked when it comes to testing for COVID-19 in the city of Hayward.

Hayward Fire Captain Don Nichelson said fire crews plan to visit homeless camps where they will assess those who show symptoms and meet the testing requirements.

On Monday, the city opened a COVID-19 test site at the Hayward Fire Station on Huntwood Avenue. The center, which can screen 350 people a day, had to reject people who had no symptoms after hundreds showed up to be tested. The city tightened requirements for testing, including a fever of 100 degrees or more.

But Nichelson said that many of the homeless cannot access the site, so they plan to reach them. The fear is that a person will contract the virus, which will then spread through camps.

Hayward, he said, has about 500 residents without shelter.

"We are trying to reach them in the next few days," said Nichelson. "It is likely to happen and we have to capture that as quickly as possible and then isolate that group of people so they don't spread within their community."

He said they have already tested a handful of people in camps in Oakland and Hayward.

But the effort comes with challenges, including accommodations to house sick patients and their properties that they usually carry in shopping carts or bags.

"If you say, 'Well, you can't accommodate that here, while you stay here,' they won't want to come to that shelter," Nichelson said.

Hayward firefighters may not be the only firefighters to approach the public. On Friday, Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese announced that he requested the immediate deployment of paramedic and ambulance teams to establish social assistance checkpoints at homeless camps in the county, which has a count of 8,000 homeless people.

Santa Clara has secured motel and hotel rooms for homeless people who test positive. In Hayward, if someone from the homeless population tests positive, they will be isolated at the city's Navigation Center on Depot Road and Whitesell Street.

But Nichelson said an emergency shelter is being prepared if there is an increase in patients. He said that many of the homeless people they have encountered do not know that there is a current outbreak.

"We have to warn them that,quot; A ", this is happening, you need to be tested if you are showing symptoms and if you need to self-guarantee," said Nichelson.

Hayward firefighters, he added, work seven days a week and stay in hotels and then get tested for the virus before returning home.