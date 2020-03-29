Harry Kane: Tottenham striker wants June closure for Premier League season | Football news

Liverpool has a 25-point lead during relegation and the image of the Champions League remains unclear, but Kane has called for a season limit.





Harry Kane has expressed concern about ending the current season

Harry Kane fears that the Premier League season will not be completed after the coronavirus pandemic unless it resumes in late June.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin admitted this weekend that the European football season "would probably be lost,quot; if it were not restarted by the end of June.

The governing body of European football has established a task force to draw up a potential timetable for federations to follow after the coronavirus pandemic forced all of its major leagues to stop.

Speaking to Sky Sports& # 39; Jamie Redknapp, Tottenham and England striker Kane hopes the Premier League can play its games in the coming months, but admits it will have to come to a "cutoff,quot; as the global crisis unfolds. go deeper.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says "there is no Plan D,quot; for the 2019/20 season

He said: "I know the Premier League is going to try its best to end the season, looking for all possible options. For me, I feel like we should try to end the season, but there should be a point where Enough is enough.

"We may have to say, 'We can't finish it.' Going into July and August and delaying next season, I really don't see much benefit in doing that. I don't know what's going on behind the scenes and what which means financially for the clubs.

"From the players' point of view, let's try to end the season, but there must be a limit and the limit for me is probably at the end of June."

"If it is not completed by the end of June, we should look at the options and wait for the next season, otherwise I think it will have such a decisive effect for next year, the euros, then the World Cup in 2022."

The England captain says the season should be complete by the end of June.

Ceferin says that while there are several scenarios under consideration, he could not assure that it is possible to end the current season, and it will all depend on how the pandemic evolves.

In England, the Football Association has already decided to declare the season null and void for non-League divisions below the North and South National Leagues. The Premier League will meet again at a meeting on Friday to discuss its next steps in responding to the virus.

Uncertainty surrounding the continuation of the football season has posed a number of problems, including the fates of non-contract players, staff and sponsor pay and the Champions League and Europa League finals.

Kane spoke to Sky Sports on a variety of topics during an hour-long live webcast with Redknapp, which included his future in Tottenham and working with José Mourinho in addition to the following topics …

Kane in his rehab

Kane grabs his hamstrings after sustaining an injury against Southampton

"Things have been going really well: I was doing my rehab at the Spurs until last week. Now, I'm just continuing at home. I'm at a stage where I'm almost back in full training. Every time we come back, either a few weeks or a month, two months, I will be ready to integrate with the group.

"I will see how I feel, as there is no rush and no panic. I am in a good place, so I am using this time to heal even more because with all the injuries, there is always a stage where you are ready to return but yes you give it a little more time, it always helps.

"The manager has been texting us and we have all been given individual programs to work with, so I hope all the boys stick with them. We are all trying to adapt to make the most of the situation. We are eager to get back But we know it will still be a while. We are lucky as players to have gyms and swimming pools in our homes. "

Kane starts playing soccer

Kane is nearing a return to full fitness despite closure

"I went to the Arsenal academy when I was six or seven years old. That was my first contact with a professional setup. I was there for about two years, but then they released me.

"I went back to play for my Ridgeway Rovers Sunday League team when I was about 10. Tottenham picked me up when I was 11 and it was a fun story.

"I was on trial for six weeks and then they told me they weren't going to sign me. It was a case of moving to the next club for me. I went to Watford for a trial and we ended up playing Tottenham in one game! I scored a hat-trick playing for Watford playing against Tottenham!

"That night, the director of his academy called my father and said they wanted to sign me. It was a difficult decision at the time because they had said no and now they love you."

"In the end, I think we made the right decision and since then the rest is history. He showed that at that age, he was not the best player on the team. He was not physically as strong or as fast. He only started developing at 14 or 15 years, I gained confidence and then my technique shone. "

Kane in England

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane

"My debut in England (against Lithuania in March 2015) is still probably my favorite moment in England. Scoring 79 seconds after leaving the bench is literally everything you dream of when you were a kid."

"My career in England has been fantastic to date, with being named captain, and having the 2018 World Cup that brought fans and the nation together was a great achievement."

"The next thing for England is to win trophies. We have a very exciting team, and it is up to us to show that we can win trophies internationally. Every time we play it seems like we are clicking and improving with every game." .

"We always put club football aside as it is important that the focus is on England. You cannot have the minds of people elsewhere and I think Gareth Southgate has done a fantastic job in that regard. Many of We have played together at age-group for some time, so many of us are good partners.

"What the World Cup in Russia showed was that we are close, we have a good team and we are capable of defeating anyone. It was not like that, but for us it is about progressing from that and reaching 2021." Hopefully we can create that same buzz and atmosphere for fans. "