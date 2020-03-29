Harry Kane refuses to rule out Tottenham's future departure | Football news





Harry Kane says he won't stay in Tottenham & # 39; for the simple fact of & # 39;

Harry Kane has spoken about his frustration at not winning trophies with Tottenham thus far, and says he is ready to leave if the team doesn't progress.

The Spurs striker is recovering from a hamstring injury, but opened up to Sky Sports expert Jamie Redknapp about his ambitions during a conversation on Instagram on Sunday afternoon.

When asked if he would be in Tottenham for the rest of his career, Kane underscored his intention to be one of the best players in the world and said that he would not stay with the Spurs if he did not feel he could achieve what he wanted at the club.

"It's one of those things, I couldn't say yes, I couldn't say no. I love Spurs, I will always love Spurs. But it's one of those things. I've always said that if I don't feel like we're progressing as a team or going in the right direction, so I'm not someone to stay there just for that, "he told Redknapp.

"I am an ambitious player, I want to improve, I want to improve, I want to become one of the best players."

"It all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team. Therefore, it is not definitive that I stay there forever, but it is not a no."

Tottenham lost a Champions League final and a League Cup final under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, and Kane says failure to collect silver has been difficult to take, especially given the quality of the Spurs' team in the last seasons.

However, he is optimistic that this could change, given the record of new boss José Mourinho.

"We have been saying that for a couple of years now, we have a fantastic team, but for one reason or another we have not been able to get the trophies that, when you look from the outside, we have the team to get," Kane said.

"It's a difficult thing to take as a player. I want to win in everything I do when we get closer and you don't make it, it's difficult to take and it starts to accumulate. But from my point of view, and from the point of view of the team, everything what you can do is do everything you can, do your best to win every game, win trophies, for one reason or another, we are not there yet.

"Next year, the player now, will be his first chance to really have a preseason with the team and integrate his values ​​into the team and we'll see what happens. Of course I want to win, I want to win team trophies, I want to do more. sooner rather than later. So we'll have to see how it goes. "

Kane says he has so far enjoyed working with Mourinho and is inspired by playing for a manager he used to see growing up. But the Spurs striker also insisted that players must respond and improve their game to make the most of Mourinho's training.

"He came in and what you see is what you get," Kane said. "He is an honest guy: he will tell you if you are doing things well or if you are not. If he likes you, he will tell you and if he does not love you, he will tell you.

"From my point of view, I have built a good relationship with him. We talk every few days, we talk about all the different things, we talk about the team, when we play, what we can do, how we can improve."

Kane says he likes working with Jose Mourinho

"For me, it's great to work with a manager like José. Obviously growing up, watching soccer, was a big part of that. It's another opportunity to work with one of the best managers in the world."

"I am excited to see how that relationship develops and see what we can do on the field. So far it has been great and I know he is excited to put his stamp on the team when he has the opportunity."

"When a manager like him comes in and you know he won everywhere, I'm sure he has no intention of not doing it in the Spurs. From a player's point of view, we know we have a tall and tall manager, so it depends from us to get out and act. "