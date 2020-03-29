Halle Berry is criticized for this reason after sharing this photo without makeup, she responds and wins the Internet

When vegans attack! Halle Berry recently took to social media, posting what she assumed to be an innocent photo of herself with a meal.

The Oscar winner discovered that things could go south very quickly. In the image, Halle is not wearing makeup and a colorful scarf while holding a plate containing a chicken ranch with bacon and cheese as part of the keto recipe.

She captioned the photo: “Welcome back to another #FitnessFriday, #Quarantine edition. I'm on the 15th, and my headscarf set is strong right now (who has time for a hairstyle?) Since – Since I don't have my faithful animal spirit @peterleethomas with me right now, I thought I'd give you & # 39; all my favorite #Keto recipes … Cheesy Bacon Ranch Chicken. This baby is hearty, easy to make, requires only a few ingredients, and is DELICIOUS to the next level. If you want to see me do it for you, check out the stories to join #QuarantineKitchen and let me know what you think. Happy Friday and HANG! ♥ ️ "

A critic was quick to lash out at Halle with this comment: “That is very unhealthy. Full of cholesterol and saturated fat. A ticket to heart disease. No one can claim that this is healthy. Terrifying things that people think this is good for you 😨😨😨😨😨😨😨😨😨😨 ".

Another commenter criticized the mother of two: “Not only is he not healthy but cruel. Nothing healthy about eating a corpse and inflicting unnecessary pain. Be kind to animals. They are friends without food. ❤️ "

One advocate wrote: "Stop being so judicious … take control. Let's think about what's really important today … it's definitely not a dish. 🙄"

This social media user stated: “You must first ask for help. Nobody likes someone to give them unsolicited advice and speak from experience. If Halle were to post these comments wanting about how unhealthy he presumably is and if he wanted someone's two cents, he would have said so. I am sure it will help many people who want (and explicitly request) your help. I suppose you would go much further by taking that route. best for you. "

Halle had a very diplomatic response: "Every person's body is different and needs different things. I am extremely healthy and have eaten this way for over 15 years. My body uses fat for fuel, not sugar. So I understand why You may feel this is unhealthy, and I suppose it is not for you, but I urge you to keep an open mind and realize that we are all different God bless you and continued good health on your journey.

The actress seems to know what she is talking about.



