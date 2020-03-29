Governor Andrew Cuomo thanks Rihanna for providing medical supplies to New York

Instagram

The Governor of New York appreciates the Barbados song singer's act of kindness to help fight the coronavirus by donating personal protective equipment to the state.

Rihanna has continued to support coronavirus relief efforts amid the global pandemic. Days after the successful "Umbrella" announced its pledge to donate $ 5 million through the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed that he has provided the state with much-needed medical supplies. .

Accessing his Twitter account on Thursday, March 26, the 62-year-old politician expressed his gratitude to the "Diamonds" singer for her act of kindness. "I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating personal protective equipment to New York State," he tweeted. "We greatly appreciate your help and that of so many others who have stepped forward."

Rihanna was not the only high-profile celebrity who provided aid to the state, considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak with 30,000 confirmed cases. According to the Governor's official website, "Live with Kelly and Ryan "co-host Kelly Ripa and her actor husband Mark Consuelos They have donated $ 1 million.

Thanking all donors, Cuomo said in a statement: "The generosity of these companies, organizations and individuals, and many others who come forward every day to offer support, will play a key role in our mission to strengthen our hospital overvoltage capacity. , support front-line workers and get people the help they need. "

"New York is waging a war against this virus and we need all the help we can get," said the father of three children. "On behalf of the New York family, I am deeply grateful for your generosity. We will get through this difficult time together, with the kindness, strength and tenacity that New York is known for."

Rihanna herself has previously donated $ 5 million to various organizations. "We have responded to COVID-19 by distributing $ 5 million to @PIH @DirectRelief @FeedingAmerica @rescueorg @WHO & #Barbados to prepare communities with / with critical protective equipment, medical supplies, equipment and access to food in multiple regions. #CLF #HealthcareHeroes, "read a statement from CLF.