Governor Abbott will open the Dallas Convention Center as a health care center and stop the release of "dangerous criminals,quot; due to COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Sunday that the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will open as a temporary health center for coronavirus patients.

During his press conference, Governor Abbott said that across the state, 176 people who tested positive for COVID-19 require hospital treatment and have been admitted.

He also said that the number of people receiving hospital treatment for the virus is less than 2% of the beds available in Texas.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will have space for 250 beds and more if needed. Abbott said he will search for similar locations in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he is grateful for the state's help in fighting the virus.

"The availability of hospital beds will be crucial in saving lives in the event of an increase in COVID-19 cases," said Mayor Johnson. "We will continue to work with Governor Abbott to ensure that Dallas has the necessary resources to help us through these difficult times."

The governor also issued a new executive order ordering a 14-day quarantine for travelers flying to Texas from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, or the states of Washington or California.

An order earlier this week did the same for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. State police officers will be at Texas entry points to enforce.

Another executive order issued by Governor Abbott is to stop the release of "dangerous criminals from Texas prisons,quot; due to COVID-19.

Just before the conference, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office has filed an intervention to prevent the release of more than 4,000 dangerous people in Harris County.

Protecting Texans is one of my highest priorities. It is vital that we maintain the integrity of our criminal justice system and that we continue to enforce state law during this pandemic, ”said Paxton. "The release of thousands of fair detainees for serious crimes would directly endanger the public, and my office will not accept any action that threatens the health and safety of law-abiding citizens."

Regarding whether Texas schools can reopen this school year, Abbott said he will meet with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath this week to discuss his assessment along with DSHS Commissioner John Hellerstedt.

