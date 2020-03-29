Golf has to do the right thing in terms of the big picture, says Nick Dougherty | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML456d103bf159cb7b0d51d56c155b824911% %MINIFYHTML456d103bf159cb7b0d51d56c155b824912%







Sky Sports expert and former pro Nick Dougherty believes golf will try to "unite,quot; and organize the Big Four and the Ryder Cup this year if possible.

But the three-time European Tour champion stressed that what happens regarding golf's biggest events is of little consequence, as the world faces the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Two of the majors, the Masters and the PGA, have already been postponed, with the US Open and The Open possibly set to follow.

Dougherty said: "I heard there will be great golf announcements next week.

"I think we are all guessing right now. That's one of the things that I find really uncomfortable, I hate not knowing what's going to happen."

"I think what we are guessing the most is Ryder Cup (which will start on September 25), that is quite far, but how do you get the teams?

"We have missed a large part of golf, which is the qualifying period."

Europe will defend the Ryder Cup at the end of September

"The Open Championship is not that far away (July 16). I think it's at real risk and probably won't happen on that date."

"I think golf will try to come together and, if possible, get the big four and the Ryder Cup by the end of this year."

"Maybe even the end of the FedEx Cup Play Offs in the United States, so there is a conclusion for the season.

"But 2020 will be remembered for more reasons than golf, and we probably want to use sport as a way to help inspire and unify people, and do the right thing in terms of a broader vision."

"If we get to see some world-class golf at the end of the season, then we should be very grateful."