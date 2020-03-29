GameStop Allegedly Tells Employees to Wrap Hands in Plastic Bags and Keep Working Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

# Roommates, as we continue to deal with the realities of self-quarantine, social estrangement, and business closings, there are still those establishments that are determined to remain open during the current coronavirus crisis. GameStop allegedly tells employees to simply put plastic bags in their hands to continue working despite the health hazard.

According to @BostonGlobe, GameStop employees in Boston, Massachusetts were allegedly instructed to wrap their hands in plastic bags for the company to operate sidewalk pickup, which is not considered an "essential,quot; service. GameStop has faced intense criticism for staying open during the coronavirus outbreak, and finally decided to close stores to customers after intense scrutiny, which is when the video game retail chain decided a few days ago to operate alone on the sidewalk.

According to reports from some local workers in Massachusetts, they were allegedly ordered to "wrap a plastic bag around one hand to protect it from exposure to the virus, open the door, and remove the customer's credit card." Then employees are instructed to scan the card with one hand still in the bag, then turn the bag inside out and leave the card inside, put the purchase in the bag, and finally return it to the door. ” GameStop managers allegedly received these orders from the district leader.

In a statement, a manager stated this about the alleged orders:

“I have to choose between doing a job that nobody needs during a pandemic and not getting paid, and possibly infecting people or being infected. We know for sure that the disease is contagious even when you are asymptomatic. "

As of now, GameStop has not responded publicly to these new allegations by Massachusetts employees.

