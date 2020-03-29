Gal Gadot criticized by Joe Rogan for singing a deaf tone to & # 39; imagine & # 39;

WENN / Ivan Nikolov / Avalon

The actress from & # 39; Wonder Woman 1984 & # 39; He leads his famous friends to cover the John Lennon song, but the podcast host believes it is a timely illness considering that many older people die from coronavirus disease.

Gal GadotThe sung version of "Imagine" has left a bitter taste in Joe RoganMouth. Just over a week after she led a series of A-list celebrities singing a cover version of John LennonThe hymn of peace to face self-isolation in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the "Wonder Woman 1984"The podcast presenter called the actress for the deaf effort.

During the Wednesday March 25 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan called Gadot's attempt to comfort people "a silly move." In discussing the matter with guest Tom Segura, he first asked, "Did you see that 'Imagine' song that all those fools got together to sing?" He continued: "This is not the time when everyone's granny is dying, you idiot, to sing, & # 39; Imagine there is no heaven … & # 39;"

"Gal Gadot, whatever her name is. Wonder Woman? She has a beautiful smile on her face and is very happy to sing that," protested the 52-year-old comedian / TV presenter. "Just like she's seducing you. It's a terrible version, you stink singing. Why are you singing publicly?" His statement prompted Segura to add: "I lost my job at the meat packing plant, but Gal Gadot sang & # 39; Imagine! & # 39;"

Accusing Gadot of wanting to be "tense" with A-listers, Rogan went on to say if he ever befriended the "League of Justice"Star, I'd say," Listen, you're amazing. I think you're great. But that's a ridiculous idea. He lacks self-awareness and is so ridiculous. "

"I mean, the grandmother died by drowning in her own vomit, but I feel like the best world because Gal Gadot is very pretty. There are some people who self-indulge and justify themselves with those social networks," he said. that the cover of Gadot was exposing "many celebrities for being true idiots".

Rogan's taunt came days after Gadot posted a video of her covering the Lennon song along with her famous friends. "It doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all in this together," he said in a March 18 video of his "day six in car quarantine."



After Gisele Yashar's "Fast & Furious" cartoonist delivered the first line of the hit song, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Cara Delevigne, Kristen Wiig, Zoe Kravitz, Sia Furler, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Dornan, Kaia Gerber Y Maya Rudolph took turns.