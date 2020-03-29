Future partners with the organization to donate masks to hospital workers and patients

Future is the latest celebrity to join the fight against COVID-19. The "Mask Off,quot; singer and his organization, Freewishes Foundation, partnered with a sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, to donate to hospitals and patients in a campaign, "Mask On."

In a press release, the FreeWIshes Foundation stated that it is important that they serve the community.

"It is important to my brother, Future and myself, that we are at the service of our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year," said Tia-Wilburn Anderson, sister and co-founder of Future of the foundation.

According to CNN, Atlanta Sewing Style has consisted of a team of 500 to manufacture and deliver the masks. It is unknown how many masks will be made, at this time.

Mass hysteria has caused a shortage not only of masks, but of other essential supplies as well: food, disinfectant wipes, and water in some supermarkets.

Other fashion designers Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Michael Costello are also making and donating masks to those in need.

Rihanna, Drew Brees, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian are some of the newest celebrities who have contributed to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Additionally, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Bellmer and his wife, Connie, donated $ 25 million to the COVID-19 relief fund. Money donated through the Ballmer Group will help relief efforts in Los Angeles, Seattle, and eastern Michigan.

From now on, the United States is now the epicenter of this viral pandemic, beating China and Italy. According to Live Science, since the first case was detected in the United States, it has spread to almost 105,000 people in the United States, in all 50 states. Subsequently, schools and universities have closed and many states have ordered citizens not to leave the house, unless it is for a medical appointment or the grocery store.

