Future Partners with an organization to donate masks to hospital workers and patients

Future has reportedly partnered with an organization to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Shade Room has more details on the subject, and you can check them out below.

The rapper is the latest celebrity to join the fight against Covid-19.

It has been revealed that Future and its organization, Freewishes Foundation, have partnered with a sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, to donate to hospitals and patients in a "Mask,quot; campaign.

TSR mentions a press release that revealed the fact that the FreeWishes Foundation highlighted the importance of helping the community.

"It is important to my brother, Future and myself, that we are at the service of our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year," according to Tia-Wilburn Anderson, sister and co-founder of Future of the foundation.

TSR votes CNN information and reveals that ‘Atlanta Sewing Style has created a team of 500 to make and deliver the masks. It is not known how many masks will be made at this time. "

See this post on Instagram TSR Staff: La & # 39; Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ #TSRPositiveImages: #Future is the latest celebrity to join the fight against COVID-19. The "Mask Off,quot; singer and his organization, Freewishes Foundation, partnered with a sewing company, Atlanta Sewing Style, to donate to hospitals and patients in a campaign, "Mask On." _________________________________ In a press release, the FreeWishes Foundation stated that it is important that they serve the community. "It is important to my brother, Future and myself, that we are at the service of our community, especially during this pandemic and throughout the year," said Tia-Wilburn Anderson, sister and co-founder of Future of the foundation. _________________________________ According to @CNN, Atlanta Sewing Style has created a team of 500 to make and deliver the masks. It is unknown how many masks will be made, at this time. _________________________________ The collective hysteria has caused a shortage; read more at theshaderoom.com💪🏿 (📷: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on March 28, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. PDT

Someone said, "OMG, I thought I was about to say I had Corona."

People are not really praising his gesture due to all the drama he is involved in regarding his mommy babies and children.

A follower said, "You should also be concerned about your children around the world," and someone else posted this: "But your children are not cared for according to their … nvm thank you Future."

Another commenter said: "You need to partner with the DNA company so we can see if they are your children, hahaha."

Another follower posted this: ‘Someone needs to donate some condoms to him. Please, please. "

Someone else said: ‘But you won't associate with your children's mothers and raise your children … hmm,quot;

The future hit the headlines not too long ago regarding one of his alleged baby moms.

Ad

Eliza Reign, a woman who is the alleged mother of one of Future's disputed children, recently claimed that the "Life is Good,quot; lyricist was trying to financially sabotage her with her ongoing legal battle.



Post views:

two