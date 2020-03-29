From Dallas to GoT: The Most Memorable Cliffhangers on TV

The cliffhanger is an indelible and inescapable part of the television viewing experience. And whether we like it or not, we are about to suffer a lot from them.

With the need for social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has already stopped Hollywood, beloved shows like Grey's Anatomy they have been forced to close their seasons early, leaving frames hanging from a cliff until the industry can get back to business. Whenever possible.

%MINIFYHTML5a2cfa753eea7265965bd75d9401689813% %MINIFYHTML5a2cfa753eea7265965bd75d9401689814%

As unexpected as these cliffs heading towards us are, they are not necessarily a bad thing. 40 years have passed since Dallas He practically invented the practice, as CBS soap wrapped up its third season on March 21, 1980 with villain J.R. Ewing (the last, great Larry Hagman) shot by an unknown assailant, leaving fans to debate the now infamous question "Who shot J.R.?" until the show returned that fall. And since then, we've been subjected to countless surprise twists in the closing moments of episodes of some of our favorite shows. And almost all of them have made the increasingly fleeting community experience of watching television even more enjoyable.