Fremont tennis coach arrested on charges of lewd acts with minors – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A 26-year-old Hayward man, who worked as a private tennis coach in Fremont, was arrested on charges of lewd acts with one of his students, Fremont police announced Saturday.

Investigators said Sayed Kaleemuddin Amir was arrested Thursday and has been booked into the Santa Rita jail on five felony charges of lewd acts with a minor.

%MINIFYHTMLcff9706c19c886a6aa0820d21ef13c3011% %MINIFYHTMLcff9706c19c886a6aa0820d21ef13c3012%

Fremont police said detectives began investigating leads after receiving a report of alleged sexual misconduct involving Amir and a minor woman. Officers discovered that Amir was a private tennis coach and that the minor was one of his students.

Investigators believe the alleged acts occurred primarily within the city of Fremont.

Due to the age of the minor and the nature of the investigation, no further information about the victim will be released. The victim is a minor.

Fremont detectives continued to investigate the case, and although there was no evidence of additional victims, they continued to pursue all leads.

If anyone has information that they think could help detectives, they are asked to contact Senior Detective Tony Holguin at 510-790-6900 or email [email protected] We also accept and appreciate anonymous advice. To submit a web suggestion, go to https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118 or text your suggestion by typing TIP FREMONTPD followed by your short message to 888777.