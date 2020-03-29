Florida man warns against stimulus check scam after receiving false payments in the mail

# Roommates, we know that many of you look forward to receiving your next stimulus check-up to financially help those who are out of work or working short hours, but a recent incident suggests that you be careful. A Florida man now warns Americans to be on high alert after falling victim to a stimulus check scam and receiving a bogus payment in the mail.

@ FOX5Atlanta reports, Thomas Andrews of Florida says he received a fake coronavirus relief check in the mail and warns other Americans to realize why they might be next. Since the stimulus checks will not be mailed for a few weeks, Andrews was immediately suspicious. He said that the outside of the envelope containing the counterfeit check read "Quickly open quickly and time-sensitive," followed by "Important COVID-19 economic stimulus document attached."

Andrews said what raised suspicion was that there was no company name on the fraudulent check and no phone number. Upon further investigation, it appears that the fake check is an attempt by an auto dealer trying to attract people to your business.

Andrews explained the puzzling situation, stating:

“The check paper itself is really misleading. Even on the reverse side it looks like you only sign the reverse side like any real check. Many people, especially the elderly, will not read / understand this and will drive there thinking that they will receive aid money only to be harassed by a car dealer. "

As previously reported, Trump recently signed a $ 2 trillion stimulus package that will provide money to Americans to ease the financial burden caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

