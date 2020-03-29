Five long reads for the crash | Woman

%MINIFYHTML78315e47a45253ec9168879f2e4ed9b011% %MINIFYHTML78315e47a45253ec9168879f2e4ed9b012%

From the story of a rural Canadian city with a traumatic past, to the tribute of a daughter to her father, a Pakistani prisoner of war who never recovered from her injuries, to a group of women fighting to end femicide in France. Here are five powerful stories to read under lockdown.

Howard McGillvery, 55, hitchhiking back to St Paul, after spending the night at Saddle Lake, Alberta, on January 8, 2020 (Amber Bracken / Al Jazeera)

"Then I heard my wife scream for me: I was standing there with my little daughter; she was shot in the head … I went out … I couldn't even think who she was."

Two weeks later, Howard's wife, Ursula, hanged herself at home.

The pain was too heavy. So Howard turned to alcohol for comfort and left his other children on the streets of St. Paul. There, he adopted a different family: a family of homeless people, addicts, outcasts, and others fleeing some form of trauma or tragedy.

Read the story of 55-year-old Howard McGillvery, the leader of the "Back Streeters," a name given to homeless and transitional people in the Canadian city of St Paul, Alberta.

The writer in London with her sister and her paternal grandparents in 2008 (Photo courtesy: Danai Nesta Kupemba)

At around the same time in a remote area a couple of kilometers from what was then Umtali and now Mutare, my mother was 11 years old and was being tortured by colonial soldiers, the same people my father was preparing to fight with. They beat my mother and her nine-year-old brother with electrical cables until their skin was raw and their throats hoarse from screaming. A seed of resentment was planted in it.

Writer Danai Nesta Kupemba grew up in the UK, embracing her British identity and rejecting the Zimbabwean identity that her parents had fought for during the Zimbabwe War of Independence.

But when she was forced to return to Zimbabwe with them, she began to listen more closely to their stories and came to understand that the country she saw as her home, they saw it as an oppressor.

Read her story here.

Sandrine Bouchait looks at a photo with her sister Ghylaine who was killed by her boyfriend in 2017 (Sara Farid / Al Jazeera)

Sandrine Bouchait remembers the possessions lying on the bed in her sister Ghylaine's apartment. Ghylaine had put them there the night she had tried to leave her partner, Christophe.

While packing, Sandrine says that Christophe hit Ghylaine and threw her to the ground. He took a bottle in which he had mixed gasoline and water and sprayed it with the contents before turning it on, Sandrine explains.

Ghylaine, thirty-four years old, was the 96th woman killed by domestic violence in France in 2017. Last year, even more women were killed by a partner or ex-partner. Now, a collective of volunteers makes sure that their deaths do not go unnoticed, that their names are remembered. Read some of their stories here.

Naeem Ahmad, the writer's father (Ahmad family photograph)

My father remained in the hospital for eight months. And, being considered good enough to leave, he was sent to a prisoner of war camp in Bihar, India. He was transported there, along with other Pakistani soldiers, on a wooden plank-covered train meant to hide those inside the enraged mobs.

When my father landed at Ranchi Field 95, he had nothing but the hospital clothes he was wearing. A fellow prisoner of war gave him some cloth from which he sewed his own pants.

Then, in February 1974, along with 93,000 other prisoners of war who had been held by India, he was repatriated to Pakistan. But the country they returned to did not extend the welcome they expected. The hostility was palpable. Pakistan had been embarrassed by its surrender and reports of rape and mass murder attributed to some of its troops.

A daughter tells the story of the father who never recovered from his war wounds. Read it here.

The writer and her mother cooking (Photo courtesy: Kim O & # 39; Connell)

My parents divorced just 10 years after their Okinawa marriage, and my father received primary custody of my brother and me.

By the time I was in my twenties, we were completely estranged. But even when we weren't talking, she kept making her spring rolls.

With each batch, I got a little better. And with each batch, my empathy for my mother grew.

Writer Kim O & # 39; Connell and her mother lived in separate worlds, having drifted apart in the years after their parents' divorce. But after years of silence, they begin to reconnect and find comfort in an unexpected place, using a recipe with healing powers.

Read her story, and the recipe, here.